West Bengal Police SI/LSI 2020: Personality Test Admit Card Released At wbpolice.gov.in

The personality test will be conducted from June 7.

The West Bengal Police Recruitment Board has issued the admit cards for the Personality Test (PT) of the Sub-Inspector/Lady Sub-Inspector (Unarmed Branch) and Sub-Inspector (Armed Branch) posts. The Personality Test is scheduled to be conducted from June 7.

Candidates appearing for the Personality Test (PT) should visit the official website –wbpolice.gov.in and download their admit cards. Once you download the admit card, make sure to cross-check all the details that are stated on the hall ticket.

You can follow these steps to download your West Bengal SI/LSI PT admit card 2020.

Step 1: Visit the official website - wbpolice.gov.in.

Step 2: Go to the homepage and you can click on the link for the Sub-Inspector/Lady Sub-Inspector (UB) and Sub-Inspector (AB) hall ticket.

Step 3: Enter your login credentials.

Step 4: After entering the login credentials, you will see a ‘submit’ button, Click on it. Once you submit the details, you can view the West Bengal Police PT admit card on the screen.

Step 5: Download the admit card for future use.

Direct link here.

Applicants will have to upload an age proof like their Class 10 marksheet, undergraduate degree, domicile certificate and other documents mentioned in the circular issued by WBPRB. The documents must be uploaded prior to the download of the admit card.

The WB Police SI Personality Test call letter is an important document that validates the eligibility and grants access to the exam venue. It includes vital information like the candidate's name, roll number, exam venue, and instructions for the test. Entry to the exam venue will not be allowed without the WB Police SI Personality Test hall ticket.

The West Bengal Police Recruitment Board has put aside 30 marks for the personality test. Candidates must secure at least eight marks to qualify the SI Personality Test. Applicants who do not meet the minimum pass mark in the Personality Test will not be considered for selection, irrespective of their performance in the Final Combined Competitive Examination.

A total of 1,088 vacancies are to be filled through this recruitment drive. This includes 753 Sub-Inspector posts, 150 vacancies for Lady SI in Unarmed Branch, and 185 positions for SI in Armed Branch.