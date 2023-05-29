RBI Recruitment 2023: Apply For Manager And Other Posts Till June 20

Candidates can visit the official website opportunities.rbi.org.in.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced an exciting opportunity for job seekers. Individuals can apply for various positions such as Legal Officer, Manager (Technical-Civil), Assistant Manager (Rajbhasha), and Assistant Librarian. Candidates can submit their applications on the RBI's official website - opportunities.rbi.org.in until 6:00 PM on June 20.

The application process requires a fee of Rs 600 for candidates belonging to the GEN/OBC/EWS category, while SC/ST/PwBD applicants need to pay Rs 100.

To apply for the RBI recruitment 2023, follow these simple steps:

Visit the official website opportunities.rbi.org.in.

Navigate to the Vacancies section and click the link for the desired posts.

Register on the IBPS portal.

Fill out the application form, pay the required fee, and click on ‘Submit’.

Number of available vacancies:

Legal Officer: 1 position

Manager (Technical-Civil): 5 positions

Assistant Manager (Rajbhasha): 5 positions

Assistant Librarian: 1 position

As per the official notification for RBI recruitment 2023, the minimum age requirement is 21 years. The maximum age limit varies depending on the position.



Qualification required for the posts:

Legal Officer: A Bachelor's Degree in Law from a recognised university or institution, endorsed by the University Grants Commission and Bar Council of India. The degree should have a minimum aggregate of 50 percent marks or equivalent across all semesters/years.

Manager: A Bachelor's Degree in Civil Engineering or an equivalent qualification with a minimum aggregate of 60 percent marks (55 percent for SC/ST candidates, if vacancies are reserved) or an equivalent grade across all semesters/years.

Assistant Manager: Applicants must have a Second Class Master's Degree in Hindi/Hindi Translation with English as a subject at the Bachelor's degree level. A postgraduate diploma in translation along with this degree will also be accepted. Candidates with a Master’s degree in Sanskrit/Economics/Commerce with English and Hindi as subjects at the undergraduate level, along with a Post Graduate diploma in translation, will also be considered.

Library Professionals: A Bachelor's Degree in Arts/Commerce/Science and a Master's Degree in Library Science or Library and Information Science from a recognised university. The candidate should have a minimum of 60 percent marks or an equivalent grade across all semesters/years.

Candidates for the available positions will undergo a selection process involving an examination and an interview. For the post of Assistant Librarian, the selection process will solely consist of an interview