Jharkhand Board class 10 and 12 exam answer sheet scrutiny application process closes today at jacresults.com

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) will conclude the application process for the review of Jharkhand Board Class 10 and Class 12 exam answer sheets on June 21. Students seeking re-evaluation of their papers can submit their requests through the form available on jacresults.com. After today, no further applications will be accepted, and the evaluation process will commence. Interested students should act quickly to take advantage of this opportunity before the application window closes.

The scrutiny process allows students to re-evaluate their answer sheets for marking errors. To apply for this process, students must complete registrations through the provided website link. After registering, students can log in to fill out the applications.

Registration process for JAC Board Class 10 and 12 scrutiny application

Registration: Students must register on the designated JAC Board portal.

Logging into the portal: After registration, students can log in to access the scrutiny application section.

Selecting subjects: Students should choose the subjects they want to be scrutinised, with the option to select multiple subjects, if needed.

Payment of fees online: After choosing the subjects, students need to make the necessary payment of scrutiny fees through the online payment gateway provided.

Printouts of application form: After making the payment, students should obtain a printout of the application form and payment receipt for future reference.

The Jharkhand board announced the class 12 science stream results on May 23, 2023, alongside the class 10 results. The class 12 arts and commerce stream results were announced on May 30, 2023.

Jharkhand Board 2023 Exam Result

The overall pass percentage was 95.38%, with a pass percentage of 88.6% in JAC Class 12 commerce and 95.9% in arts. For Jharkhand class 12 Science stream exams, the overall pass percentage was 81.45%.