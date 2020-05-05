Headlines

WATCH: Here's why this Delhi-man is showering petals on people standing outside a liquor shop

All this while, states were pushing for the opening of liquor shops as they face cash crunch due to the closure of all non-essential businesses for 40 days.

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 05, 2020, 02:00 PM IST

Long queues outside liquor shops were a common sight on Tuesday (May 5) as people queued up in large numbers after restrictions were relaxed from May 4 following almost 40 days of strict lockdown. 

However, a Delhi-man decided to shower flower petals on people standing outside a liquor shop in the Chander Nagar area on Tuesday.

The Ministry of Home Affairs had extended the 40-day nationwide lockdown from Monday for two more weeks and allowed liquor and tobacco shops to open outside containment zones. 

The man repeatedly showered petals on all the people standing in the queue outside the liquor shop as a mark of respect.

When asked why he was doing that, the man said, "You are the economy of our country, the government does not have any money."

The central government had prohibited sale of liquor, tobacco and other non-essential items during the nationwide lockdown which was first announced on March 24 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. At the end of 21-day lockdown from March 25-April 14, it was extended for another 19 days. 

All this while, states were pushing for the opening of liquor shops as they face cash crunch due to the closure of all non-essential businesses for 40 days. 

The prohibition on liquor sales resulted in states losing close to Rs 30,000 crore in tax revenues in the past month and a half.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had said that it would be more difficult for the Delhi government to function during the lockdown period for long as the economy is in peril.

"The revenue has fallen from Rs 3,500 crore in April month of the previous years to Rs 300 crore this year. How will the government function?" Kejriwal said during a video conference on May 3.

However, the Delhi government imposed a "Special Corona Fees" of 70 per cent tax on the Maximum Retail Price (MRP) of liquor, which became applicable from Tuesday morning.

