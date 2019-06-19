Tempo driver who attacked policemen is history-sheeter

The incident of Delhi cops brutally thrashing a tempo driver, his son in Mukherjee Nagar area has gained widespread attention, with political leaders across party lines slamming Delhi Police for its unprofessional behaviour.

A tempo driver Sarabjeet Singh was thrashed by the policemen after his vehicle collided with a police van, on Sunday. Eight police personnel also sustained injuries in the scuffle. Following a major outrage the Delhi police suspended three policemen for 'unprofessional behaviour' and initiated a probe.

As per the police sources, the driver Sarabjeet has a history of losing his temper. In April this year, he allegedly assaulted sevadar Mangal Singh when the latter asked him why he and his son were sleeping near the 'sarovar' of Bangla Saheb Gurudwara for the last three-four days.

Sarabjeet got angry with Mangal for questioning his stay at gurdwara and he broke Mangal's arm. Sarabjeet was arrested for the same and released on bail.

Apart from this Sarabjeet also has more cases under his name. He was also involved in a case of violence in 2006, 2011 and 2013 and was arrested for the same.

In the Mukherjee Nagar incident, the Delhi Police has submitted its report to Ministry of Home Affairs, on Monday. The report says that tempo driver hit the police vehicle and when policeman questioned him he threatened to attack the policeman with his sword. ASI Yograj has sustained deep cut during the brawl.

The incident is now being investigated by Crime Branch of Delhi Police. Police has registered a cross FIR in this case; and Manish Agarwal Joint Commissioner of Police Northern Range will be conducting a detailed fact finding enquiry in this case.

AUTO WINGS’ APPEAL

The AAP’s auto rickshaw wing on Tuesday urged Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik to ensure safety of auto drivers and that incidents of violence like the Mukherjee Nagar one do not recur.