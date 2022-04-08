‘Russian at 20,000’! Swati Maliwal calls obscene Delhi spa ad ‘shameful’

A shocking advertisement from a spa in Delhi has shown evidence of prostitution and sex racket, according to a viral video doing rounds on social media. The video featured the advertisements being run on LED lights outside of a spa in Paschim Vihar, New Delhi.

The video came to light when Delhi Commission for Women Chairperson Swati Maliwal shared the video on her official Twitter account. She called for action from the Municipal Corporation of Delhi and the Delhi Police and also called the incident “shameful”.

In the video, an advertisement can be seen running outside of what is called a spa in New Delhi. The ad on the board suggested that there is a sex racket running on the premises. The display read, “Russian @ Rs 20,000…sex market, p***y at Rs 2000.”

Sharing the video on Twitter, Swati Maliwal wrote, “Shameful! Sex rackets have increased in Delhi spas so much that spas are now doing it unabashed! The spas are not afraid of MCD and Delhi Police at all. Delhi Police should shut this spa down immediately and should take action on the local staff.”

The shocking video went viral on social media and was shared multiple times by netizens. Some criticized the spa and demanded action by the authorities while others said that the video was fake, and was fabricated to spread rumours.

Debunking the rumours, the Delhi Police issued a response regarding the situation. In an official statement, the police said that the video being shared was not from a spa but was from a grocery store located in the Paschim Vihar area.

“A video from Paschim Vihar being shared on social media is not of Spa but grocery store. No illegal activity in it as alleged. Delhi Police has registered a case after complaint was received about hacking of store's LED board displaying obscene messages,” read the statement.

A video from PaschimVihar being shared on SocialMedia is not of Spa but grocery store. No illegal activity in it as alleged.#DelhiPolice has registered a case after complaint was received about hacking of store's LED board displaying obscene messages.@PTI_News @ANI @DCWDelhi pic.twitter.com/0ZSIWiqcFF April 8, 2022

Since it was shared, the video has now garnered over 40 thousand views on social media, sparking outrage about the incident.