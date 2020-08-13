Rainfall lashes various parts of Delhi, waterlogging in several areas

Rain lashed various parts of the national capital on Thursday morning. The rain started on Wednesday late night and continued till Thursday morning.

Different parts of Delhi faced waterlogging due to incessant rainfall.

Waterlogging was seen near New Delhi Railway Station following rainfall. Waterlogging was also observed at an underpass in the Dwarka area following rainfall.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted 'generally cloudy sky with heavy rain' in the national capital on Thursday.

"Thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain would occur (continue to occur) over and adjoining areas of most places of Delhi, Noida, Greater Noida, Rohtak, Gurugram, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, Palwal, Panipat and Karnal during the next 2 hours", IMD Official said.

As per the weather agency, the Palam observatory recorded 86 mm rainfall till 5:30 am and the Safdarjung weather station gauged 42.4 mm rainfall.

It may be noted that Rainfall recorded below 15 mm is considered light, between 15 and 64.5 mm is moderate and above 64.5 mm is heavy.

IMD also noted that Delhi had recorded 72% less rainfall than normal in August so far till Wednesday, the lowest in 10 years. Overall, the city has witnessed 35 per cent less rains in the monsoon season this year.