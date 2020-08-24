Headlines

Amitabh Bachchan's viral old tweet on 'bra' and 'panties' invites criticism, netizens say 'stop embarrassing yourself'

Parts of Delhi, NCR likely to witness light rains, says IMD

The weather agency said Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 34.2 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 26.4 degrees Celsius.

dna web teamrain

Updated: Aug 24, 2020, 09:00 AM IST

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light rains and drizzle in parts of Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) on Monday.

"Drizzle over South-Delhi, Dadri and Kosali during the next two hours," it said.

"Light rain/ drizzle would occur over and adjoining areas of Palwar, Ballabhgarh, Farukhnagar and isolated areas of entire Delhi during next two hours," it added.

The weather agency said Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 34.2 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 26.4 degrees Celsius.

It further informed that monsoon rains have intensified over central and western regions because of the formation of low-pressure areas over the Bay of Bengal. Under its influence, isolated extremely heavy falls would occur over Southwest Rajasthan and Gujarat today.

It said that districts of South 24 Parganas, East and West Midnapore, Jhargram, Purulia and Bankura are likely to receive heavy rainfall, which will intensify from Tuesday.

With the overflowing of the Silaboti river, a number of villages and paddy fields have been affected in the Pathardanga area of West Bengal, say farmers leading to problems for them and other locals.

Apart from this, a bridge in the area has also been flooded with water. Due to this, the communication between Bankura and Midnapur districts through the Pathardanga-Velaidiha route has been affected.

Moreover, Jammu and Kashmir, Gilgit, Baltistan, Muzaffarabad and Ladakh and Himachal Pradesh are very likely to receive fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls and Uttarakhand isolated heavy to very heavy falls during August 25 to 28.

In the northern part of the country, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh are likely to receive fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls on August 26 and 27.

In Uttar Pradesh, scores of villages in Ayodhya's Rudauli tehsil have been flooded after the rise in water level in Sarayu river which has caused severe distress among the villagers.

A local named Manju from Kathy Majha village said, "We are facing a lot of trouble for the past two months. Our home and agricultural land have been damaged due to floods. The water level keeps rising and receding."

(With ANI inputs)

