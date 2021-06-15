OPD services at AIIMS Delhi to resume by June 18

As of now, OPD registration will be done only for such patients with prior online/telephonic appointment.

As coronavirus cases in Delhi continue to recede, the All India Institute Of Medical Science (AIIMS) has decided to resume its out patient department (OPD) services latest by June 18.

In an official notice on Tuesday, Medical Superintendent Dr DK Sharma stated that the services will resume in a phased manner and the decision has been taken by AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria.

As of now, OPD registration will be done only for such patients with prior online/telephonic appointment and a decision to allow walk-in registrations will be taken later after reviewing the Covid-19 situation.

"In view of considerable decrease in Covid-19 cases, it has been decided by the Director AIIMS to re-start the OPD services in a phased manner at the earliest but latest by 18th June 2021 (Friday)," read the notice.

The Heads of Departments (HoDs) have also been requested to provide a proposed number of new and follow-up OPD patients per day who are to be given online/telephonic appointments.

According to the Delhi health bulletin issued on Monday, 255 new cases, 376 recoveries and 23 deaths were reported over 24 hours in the national capital. The positivity rate stands at 0.35 per cent.