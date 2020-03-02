One dead in stampede after rumours of fresh violence erupt in Delhi

Even though normalcy is returning to the riot-hit Delhi, one person was killed in a stampede in the Batla area after rumours of fresh violence erupted in the area.

According to reports, Habibullah, a 32-year old from Bihar's Bhagalpur, fainted near a mosque and was taken to a hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead.

On Sunday night, the cops battled rumours of violence in some regions of the national capital and managed to bring the situation under control. A few miscreants have been detained in this regard.

The police have also requested people not to believe in such rumours and maintain peace, adding that all officers are alert and patrolling. It also warned that a strict action will be taken against those who try to disrupt peace and spread tensions.

"Do not believe in any rumours regarding incidents in Sangam Vihar, Ambedkar Nagar, Hauz Rani or any other area. All officers are alert and patrolling and strict action will be taken against those spreading rumours," Deputy Commissioner of Police South Delhi tweeted.

"Today, some anti-social elements have spread rumours. We received many PCR calls. The situation is completely normal. Police personnel have been deployed everywhere. Don't pay attention to rumours and inform police about it," Delhi Police PRO MS Randhawa was quoted by news agency ANI as saying.

He also said that social media is being closely monitored. "Spreading rumours is a crime. We are closely monitoring social media and will take strict action. Delhi Police have detained some people who spread such rumours. We are registering cases against them and will arrest them," he said.

Meanwhile, the death toll due to violence in northeast Delhi has reached 45.