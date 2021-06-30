No relief for Delhiites from scorching heat, here's what IMD says

New Delhi: For the last several days, the high temperatures are continuously wreaking havoc in the national capital.. Delhiites waiting for the monsoon are facing scorching heat and heatwave. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the weather will remain the same and people may have to face a little more heat for a couple of days.

The Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for two days regarding heatwave.

IMD has also said that relief for the people troubled by the weather is likely to come within the coming 48 hours i.e. on July 2, there may be cloudy weather, during which the minimum temperature may drop to 29 degrees and the maximum temperature can reach 41 degrees. However, there is no definite estimate of the onset of monsoon showers yet. But on July 2, there may be light rain with strong winds.

It may be noted that on July 3, 4 and 5, along with cloudy weather, light rain has been forecast.

The weather agency says that it will take time for the monsoon to arrive in Delhi. Therefore, at present, Delhiites will have to face such scorching heat for some time now. On the other hand, there is no sign of any favourable conditions for the further advance of South Monsoon into Haryana, Punjab and West Uttar Pradesh along with Delhi in the next five days.

On Tuesday, Delhi witnessed the first severe heatwave of the year with its maximum temperature soaring to 43-degree Celsius, the highest recorded so far this year, the met department said.

The highest temperature was recorded in the Najafgarh area at 44.4-degree Celsius, followed by Pitampura (44.3) and Mungeshpur (44.3).