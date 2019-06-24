Masked men fire shots at woman journo in the capital

A former journalist was shot at in Vasundhara Enclave here by two car-borne masked men late Saturday night.

The victim, identified as Mitali Chandola, told police that she was returning to her home in Noida after meeting her friend in Raj Nagar extension in a car driven by her.

At 12.30 am on Sunday, when she reached near Dharmshila Hospital in Vasundhara Enclave area, two masked men in a car overtook her car and fired three shots aiming her from inside their car. One of the bullets pierced from the front windshield and hit the woman in her right arm while the second bullet exited through the roof of her car.

"Two masked assailants first threw eggs at the front windshield of my car and when I did not stop fired two shots at me," complainant Mitali Chandola told the police.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police Jasmeet Singh said, "The assailants might have thrown eggs on her car's windshield with an intention to impair driver's vision and force her to stop the car."

After police were informed about the incident, a police control room van reached the spot and admitted the injured woman to Dharamshila Hospital in East Delhi. Doctors said that she is out of danger.

The police said that they are investigating whether any gang that targets motorists at night with eggs to distract and rob them were involved in the attack.

The police have also not ruled out other angles, including personal enmity.

The investigation is underway to ascertain the identity of the assailants and a case under IPC Section 307 (attempt to murder) has been registered at the New Ashok Nagar police station, police said.

FAMILY DISPUTE?