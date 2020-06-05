Drizzle expected over Delhi-NCR on Saturday, rise in max temperature by 2-4 deg next week: IMD

An IMD forecast said there will be a rise in maximum temperature by 2-4 degrees during June 8-11.

Western Disturbance (WD) effecting over northwest India is now moving eastward and its effect will reduce over Delhi-NCR and Northwest India from today night, causing only trace or drizzle at isolated places on Saturday over Delhi NCR, the India Meteorological Department said on Friday.

An IMD forecast said there will be a rise in maximum temperature by 2-4 degrees during June 8-11. However, the temperature will reach up to 39-40 degrees only which will be normal around June 10.

Strong surface winds of 25-35 kmph will also prevail during this period, it said

With the formation of low-pressure system in Bay of Bengal on around June 10 and its movement towards Madhya Pradesh will bring moisture laden easterly winds to Delhi NCR through UP, the weather report said.

In association with this system thunderstorm with light rain accompanied with gusty winds of the speed of 50-60 kmph during the evening of 11 June to 13 June with peak activity on June 12 would occur over Delhi NCR, UP, Uttarakhand and East Rajasthan, the Met Department said.

Heatwave conditions will not be there over northwest India till June 15 due to light rain and cloudiness over the region.

Earlier today, IMD said rainfall activity is expected in different parts of the country over the next week as conditions are becoming favourable for further advancement of Southwest Monsoon.

Under the influence of the Western Disturbance, scattered to fairly widespread rain, thundershowers very likely to continue over western Himalayan region and scattered rain, thundershowers over plains of northwest India during next 2 days and decrease thereafter, the IMD said.

Isolated heavy falls also very likely over Uttarakhand, East Uttar Pradesh and South Rajasthan during next 24 hours, it said.