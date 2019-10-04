Delhi put on high alert as Intelligence Bureau warns of terror attack

A high alert has been sounded in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) in the wake of a warning from the Intelligence Bureau (IB) that Pakistan-backed terror outfits Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) may carry out terror attacks in the city during the upcoming festivals. According to reports, the central intelligence agencies have sent credible information to Delhi Police that some members of Pakistan-supported terrorist outfits had entered the city to carry out terror strikes during the festival season. In view of the warning, Delhi Police's Special Cell had conducted raids at several locations in the city late on Wednesday.

The intelligence agencies have warned Delhi Police that some newly-recruited Kashmiri terrorists had entered the national capital with a plan to carry out major terror strikes in the city. They said that a newly formed terror group — al-Umar-Mujahideen — which has strong backing from Pakistan's ISI is likely to aide LeT, JeM in executing its nefarious designs.

Meanwhile, Ghaziabad railway station on Thursday was put on high alert after the Intelligence Bureau issued intel regarding a possible terror strike. Police have deployed dog squads on the railway station and bomb disposal squads have also been alerted.

"Police have been deployed from inside the trains to outside of the railway stations. Government Railway Police (GRP) and Railway Protection Force (RPF) are completely equipped to tackle any situation," said RP Tripathi, a railway official. Ahead of the festive season, Delhi was put on alert on October 2 after intel of a possible terror strike in the national capital was received. Raids are being conducted by the Delhi Police across the capital following the input. Based on the inputs, the intelligence agencies suggested that the ISI may order these terror groups to carry out major attacks using human suicide bombers or explosive-laden vehicles.

DCP Central Delhi MS Randhawa said, ''We are on alert and taking all anti-terrorism measures. We are working on all inputs. There is nothing to worry.''

Zee Media Newsroom

(With inputs from Agencies)