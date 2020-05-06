Delhi Police constable suspectedly dies of coronavirus

A police constable of Delhi police died on Tuesday evening suspectedly of coronavirus.

Amit Kumar, aged 31 years, was a resident of village Hullhedi in Sonipat, Hariyana and was posted at the Bharat Nagar police station. He was reportedly brought dead in RML hospital on Tuesday evening.

As per the reports, Kumar felt sick on Tuesday after which, he was examined by a doctor at the Deep Chand Bandhu hospital and given medication. He was also tested for COVID-19 and his report is awaited.

Later in the day, he complained of feeling uncomfortable and was immediately rushed to RML hospital where he was reportedly brought dead. The post mortem is yet to be conducted.

Kumar is survived by his wife and a three-year-old son.

In a related incident, a head constable in east Delhi's Kalyanpuri was found positive. The constable was posted at the ACP office in the area.

The office has been closed and all the policemen posted there have sent to home quarantine.