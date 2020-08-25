Delhi-NCR to get moderate to heavy rain for next 3 days: IMD

The India Meteorological Department on Tuesday issued an alert for "moderate to heavy" rains in Delhi-NCR over the next three days.

The national capital is likely to witness another spell of moderate to heavy rain between Wednesday and Friday with heavy rainfall at isolated places, the IMD said.

"One or two spells of moderate rain or thundershowers with isolated heavy rain would occur during the night of August 26 to forenoon of August 28," said Kuldeep Srivastava, head of IMD's regional weather forecasting centre.

The monsoon trough is very likely to shift northwards and will remain very close to Delhi-NCR during August 25-28, he said, adding that under its influence, convergence of lower-level easterlies from Bay of Bengal and south-westerlies from the Arabian Sea will take place over northwest India.

According to data with the Delhi`s Regional Weather Forecasting Centre, it received a cumulative 416.2 mm rainfall between June 1 and August 24.

According to the IMD, Delhi recorded 119.6 mm rainfall in August last year and 206.5 mm in 2018. The record for the highest rainfall recorded in the month of August was in 1961, when 583.3 mm rain was recorded.

Meanwhile, the maximum and minimum temperature hovered around 33.2 and 25.8 degree Celsius on Tuesday. They will go up by more than one degree Celsius on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, several parts of Gujarat and Rajasthan recorded heavy rainfall over the weekend, according to IMD's data. Nine persons died and 1,900 people were moved to safer places in Gujarat on Monday due to extreme rain according to a report by PTI.

The air quality of the national capital is in the good category, with the particulate matter with diameters of 2.5 and 10 microns, which are too small to be filtered out of the body, mounting to 16 and 24 micrograms per cubic metre.

(With inputs from IANS)