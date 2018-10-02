Delhi Metro Rail Corporation will organise Daan Utsav from October 2 onwards to promote charity

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is going to celebrate 'Daan Utsav, 2018' through a host of activities from October 2 to 8. Daan Utsav, earlier known as the Joy of Giving Week, is a 'festival of philanthropy' which encourages people to donate in whichever form possible, either material or through service. This year the festival will be celebrating its 10th edition.

"As part of the week, a collection drive of stationery items and books is being organised at select Metro stations across the network. The stations are: Rajiv Chowk, NOIDA City Centre, HUDA City Centre, Hauz Khas, Kalkaji Mandir, Central Secretariat, Vishwavidyalaya, MG Road, Sikanderpur, Vaishali, Kashmere Gate, Shahdara, Kirti Nagar, INA, Janakpuri West, Dilshad Garden, Chandni Chowk, Chawri Bazar, Chhattarpur and Dwarka," said an official of DMRC.

In these drives, the commuters will be encouraged to donate books and stationery at designated kiosks in these stations which will be manned by volunteers. Collection drives will also be organised at DMRC's residential colonies situated in different parts of the city.

Joy rides along with story-telling sessions and visits to the Metro Museum at Patel Chowk are also being organised on October 4 and 5 for children from the underprivileged sections of the society," the official said.

Many NGOs along with corporate houses, government agencies and educational institutions come together every year to celebrate the week, which coincides with the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.