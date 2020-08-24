Delhi govt to start registration of construction workers from today

Headlines

Watch: MS Dhoni's post-gym session video sparks internet frenzy over his remarkable fitness at 42

‘Corruption quit India, appeasement quit India’: PM Modi’s vicious attack at INDIA alliance; coins new slogan

Amitabh Bachchan’s viral old tweet on ‘bra’ and ‘panties’ invites criticism, netizens say ‘stop embarrassing yourself’

Conjunctivitis cases rise in Delhi-NCR: How does pink eye spread; prevention tips

Viral video: Woman's sizzling dance to 'Halkat Jawani' in hot yellow saree raises temperature

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Amitabh Bachchan’s viral old tweet on ‘bra’ and ‘panties’ invites criticism, netizens say ‘stop embarrassing yourself’

Conjunctivitis cases rise in Delhi-NCR: How does pink eye spread; prevention tips

Viral video: Woman's sizzling dance to 'Halkat Jawani' in hot yellow saree raises temperature

10 superfoods for healthy bones

Superfoods to eat if your periods are late or irregular

Different types of headache disorders

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Cillian Murphy, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr, Emily Blunt play these real-life people in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer

Remember Barkha Madan, who played the ghost Manjeet in Bhoot? She left Bollywood to become Buddhist monk

5 bad habits that may cause severe health issues

Mohammed Siraj returns to India, is their another injury concern? know here | IND vs WI ODI series

Vivek Oberoi on Fighting Tough Times, Finding Love & Doing Indian Police Force With Rohit Shetty

How successful is Swachh Bharat Abhiyan? Get all answers in new avatar of DNA

Amitabh Bachchan’s viral old tweet on ‘bra’ and ‘panties’ invites criticism, netizens say ‘stop embarrassing yourself’

Vivek Agnihotri’s The Vaccine War to clash with Prabhas’ Salaar? Here’s what filmmaker said

Once called Bollywood's most beautiful actress; this star battled domestic abuse, exploitation; died in poverty

HomeDelhi

Delhi

Delhi govt to start registration of construction workers from today

Construction work has restarted after a halt due to COVID-19 pandemic and there is a demand of workers at construction sites.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 24, 2020, 09:19 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Delhi's Labour and Employment Minister Gopal Rai has announced that the Delhi government will organise camps for registration of construction workers in all the 70 assembly constituencies in the city for 15-days starting Monday (today).

Rai further said that construction work has restarted after a halt due to COVID-19 pandemic and there is a demand of workers at construction sites.

Rai, in a press conference on Sunday, said the construction workers can register themselves with the Delhi Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board at the camps from August 24 to September 11.

"Camps will be set up in 70 schools of 70 Assembly constituencies of Delhi, from 24 Aug-11 Sept. 

Delhi's construction workers can get themselves registered in their respective constituency free of cost. If papers valid, registration and verification will be done on spot," Rai said.

"We have asked Local MLAs, trade unions, engineers of agencies like PWD, MCD, Flood and Irrigation department to get the workers registered at these camps," he added.

Rai said the Board had provided Rs 5,000 to each of the 40,000 registered construction workers for two months during the coronavirus-induced lockdown period.

"The board also provides various welfares like providing financial assistance for education and marriage of children, old age pension and accidental insurance to the registered construction workers," he added.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Syeda Minhaj Zaidi: How Hyderabad engineer, in US for studies, was left starving on street; know heartbreaking story

Varun Dhawan shares insights on his upcoming movie with Atlee, VD 18: ‘It’s a mass-action entertainer’

Kevin Spacey breaks down after being declared not guilty in sexual assault case involving 4 men

Chandrayaan-3 mission: ISRO successfully performs 5th orbit-raising manoeuvre

Meet Ashwin Dani, yoga practitioner, businessman with Rs 68000 crore net worth; firm earned Rs 1550 crore in 3 months

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Cillian Murphy, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr, Emily Blunt play these real-life people in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer

Remember Barkha Madan, who played the ghost Manjeet in Bhoot? She left Bollywood to become Buddhist monk

5 bad habits that may cause severe health issues

How were the planets named? Know their Roman connection here

Ananya Panday flaunts her curves in blue bikini, shares glimpse of vacation in Ibiza, netizens ask ‘Aditya kidhar hai?’

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE