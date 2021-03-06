DDA Housing Scheme 2021: Draw to be conducted on THIS date, check details here

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) on Friday said that it will conduct the draw for allotment of flats under the Housing Scheme 2021 on March 10. 1,350 flats are on offer across Dwarka, Jasola, Manglapuri, Rohini and Vasant Kunj.

"The Delhi Development Authority is going to conduct the draw for allotment of flats under the DDA Housing Scheme 2021 on March 10, from 11.00 am onwards. The draw will be based on a random number-generation system and will be held in the presence of judges and senior officers of the DDA," it said in a statement.

As the scheme is online, the general public can view the live telecast of the draw on computer terminals or mobile phones through live streaming. The URL of live streaming is https://dda.webcast.ml., it said.

The DDA has launched the scheme online through its newly developed AWAAS software. The AWAAS software allows applicants to complete all the formalities for the application, payment, and possession online.

The DDA has received over 30,000 applications, till February 16, for its Housing Scheme 2021, which was announced in January.

A total of 254 HIG (Higher Income Group) flats are on offer, majority of which are located in Jasola.

Pocket 9B flats in the HIG category are priced from Rs 1.97 crore to Rs 2.14 crore, while 13 flats ranged between Rs 1.43 crore and Rs 1.72 crore are on sale in Vasant Kunj.

As many as 352 MIG (Middle Income Group) flats located in Dwarka Sector 19-B, 348 in Dwarka Sector 16, and four in Vasant Kunj are on sale under the scheme, while 276 EWS flats in Dwarka's Manglapuri area are on offer.

HIG flats are available in three BHK and two BHK categories, while MIG ones are in the two BHK category.

The DDA Housing scheme 2021 is linked to the credit-linked subsidy scheme under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana – Housing for All (Urban).

As per DDA, the cost of the unit is to be deposited within 90 days from the date of issue of demand-cum-allotment letter which will be issued online. The digitally signed possession letter will be issued online as well and the allottee will have to upload self-attested copies of the requisite documents.

The last DDA Housing Scheme was launched in March 2019, offering nearly 18,000 flats under four categories -- 488 (HIG), 1,555 (MIG), 8,383 (LIG) and 7,496 (EWS).

