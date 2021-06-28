At 59, Delhi records lowest single-day cases this year, positivity rate 0.1%

The active number of COVID cases in the national capital stands at 1,553.

As the COVID-19 caseload continues to recede, Delhi recorded 59 new cases and two deaths in the last 24 hours, which is the lowest this year.

Before Monday, the national capital had reported 85 new COVID cases on Saturday that was the lowest in this year.

As per the health bulletin on COVID-19 issued by the Delhi government on Monday, the national capital registered 72 recoveries in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative recoveries to 14,07,473.

The active number of COVID cases in the national capital stands at 1,553.

The new cases pushed the cumulative caseload of the national capital to 14,33,993 while the new fatalities mounted the COVID death toll to 24,967.

The positivity rate of 0.10 per cent, the lowest so far, was registered after 58,895 tests conducted during the 24-hour period.

The fatality rate in the national capital currently stands at 1.74 per cent.

As many as 47,407 RTPCR/CBNAAT/True Nat tests and 11,488 Rapid Antigen Tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. A total of 2,13,36,772 tests have been done so far.

The Delhi government imposed a lockdown in the national capital on April 19 at the peak of the second wave of COVID-19. The lockdown was extended a few times since then.

(With ANI inputs)