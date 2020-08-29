Headlines

504 smuggled gold bars worth 42 crore seized at New Delhi Railway Station, 8 arrested

The gold bars weigh 83.621 kg and are worth approximately Rs 42.89 crores.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 29, 2020, 02:52 PM IST

Eight persons were arrested and 504 smuggled foreign-origin gold bars were seized from their possession at the New Delhi Railway Station on Friday, informed the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence.

The gold bars weigh 83.621 kg and are worth approximately Rs 42.89 crores. They were reportedly concealed in specially tailored cloth vests worn by the carriers.

"Acting on specific intelligence, eight passengers travelling to New Delhi by Dibrugarh-New Delhi Rajdhani Express, were intercepted at New Delhi railway station and 504 smuggled foreign origin gold bars were recovered from their possession," read an official release.

All the accused had fake identity cards and had allegedly smuggled the gold bars into India through the Indo-Myanmar border.

"The gold bars were concealed in specially tailored cloth vests worn by the carriers. The gold bars smuggled into India through Indo-Myanmar border, were being carried to New Delhi for further disposal. The said eight carriers who were travelling on fake Identity, have been arrested," it added.

Further investigation into the case is underway.

