Weather update: IMD predicts light rainfall in Delhi today, temperature expected to dip; check details

Wednesday may see continued cloud cover with chances of light rainfall, leading to a slight decrease in temperatures.

Delhi weather: A western disturbance brought light rain and strong winds to most parts of Delhi after midnight on Monday. This could lead to a temperature drop of up to four degrees over the next two days. Despite the rain, both maximum and minimum temperatures in Delhi remained above normal on Tuesday.

In Northern India, a western disturbance is causing snowfall in the higher Himalayan regions and scattered rainfall in the plains.

In Delhi, there was 2.6 mm of rain recorded on Tuesday morning, with the highest rainfall at 5 mm in Rajghat. However, this rain didn't immediately affect temperatures.

On Tuesday, the maximum temperature was 28.1 degrees Celsius, three degrees above normal, due to continuous sunshine. The minimum temperature was 14.7 degrees Celsius, also three degrees above normal.

Wednesday may see continued cloud cover with chances of light rainfall, leading to a slight decrease in temperatures. The maximum temperature could reach 26 degrees Celsius, and the minimum around 12 degrees Celsius. Thursday might see further decrease with a maximum of 24 degrees Celsius.

There's a possibility of improved air quality with brisk winds and light rain. Despite this, Delhi's air remained moderately polluted on Tuesday, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 226, categorized as 'poor'. Most parts of Delhi had an AQI above 200. However, with expected weather changes in the next two days, air quality might improve.