Water supply to be affected in several areas in Delhi due to Yamuna pollution; check details here

Shortage in water supply, mud accumulation in water buckets and sewage smells in water are some of the problems that the Resident Welfare Associations in North, South and Central Delhi have raised.

The water supply will be available at low pressure due to high level of pollutants being received in Yamuna river at Wazirabad pond, the Delhi Jal Board on Monday said.

Issuing a notification on social media platform 'X', the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) said, "Due to high level of pollutants (Ammonia more than 2.5 ppm) being received in River Yamuna at Wazirabad pond, water supply will be available at low pressure till the situation improves. Residents are advised to store sufficient quantity of water in advance as per requirement. Water tanker will be available on request."

The RWA presidents have alleged that despite making several complaints in the past, no action has been taken by the Delhi Jal Board to resolve the issue.

North Delhi RWA president Ashok Bhasin claimed that the frequency of shortage in water supply went up in the last 15 days and that the supply comes for barely 30 minutes a day.

"There has been shortage in water supply and the quality of water also deteriorated. We get notification every other day that water supply will be affected and don't know how long will this go on. The frequency of shortage in water supply went up in the last 15 days," Bhasin told PTI. The ammonia levels at Wazirabad pond is more than 2.5ppm, whereas the maximum treatable limit is 1ppm.

Speaking about the deteriorating water quality in Karol Bagh, the RWA president of the area, Geeta Puri, claimed that even as the residents store water in buckets due to shortage in supply, mud gets accumulated in water buckets.

"With shortage in water supply, we are advised to store water in buckets. But when we do that, we can see mud getting accumulated in the buckets. A thin layer of mud can be seen lying in the bottom of the bucket after a while," Puri told PTI. She further said that not just mud accumulation in buckets, but the water also smells like sewage time to time.

"It is not just about shortage in water supply, the water is muddy and it even smells like sewage water time to time. We made complaints several times but nobody paid heed to it," the Karol Bagh RWA president said.

Expressing distress over shortage of water supply, Jangpura RWA president Monu Chadha claimed that despite registering multiple complaints with the concerned departments, no action has been taken by them.

"The problem of water supply has increased in the last two weeks. We reached out to the concerned departments and registered complaints but nothing has been done about it," Chadha claimed.

No immediate reaction was available from the Delhi government's Water department or the Delhi Jal Board over the concerns raised by the RWAs.

According to the DJB, water supply will be affected in Majnu Ka Tila, Vidhan Sabha, Rajghat, Press NDMC, Hans Bhawan, CGO Complex, Defence Colony, South extension, Wazirabad, Signature Bridge, LNJP Hospital, WHO, INMAS Army, Timarpur, Bharat Nagar, Gopalpur, Gujrawala Town and Azadpur.

The water supply will also be affected in Shalimar Bagh, Wazirpur Industrial Area, Lawrance Road, Punjabi Bagh, Mukherjee Nagar, Nirankari Colony, RBTB Hospital, Indra Nagar, Adarsh Nagar, Shanti Van, ISBT, GPO, Hanuman Mandir Model Town, Gulabi Bagh, Punjabi Bagh, Jahangirpuri, Moolchand, Greater Kailash, and Burari.

( with inputs from PTI)