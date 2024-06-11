Twitter
Massive power outage in several parts of Delhi amid heatwave, AAP minister Atishi says, ‘this is due to…’

Delhi faces massive power outage on Tuesday afternoon due to a fire at a power station in Uttar Pradesh’s Mandola.

Latest News

Pavan Naidu

Updated : Jun 11, 2024, 05:39 PM IST

Massive power outage in several parts of Delhi amid heatwave, AAP minister Atishi says, ‘this is due to…’
In a surprising turn of events, Delhi sees a massive power outage for nearly 1.5 to 2 hours on Tuesday afternoon due to a fire at a power station in Uttar Pradesh’s Mandola.

“There is power outage in many parts of Delhi from 2.11pm. This is due to a fire at sub-station of Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (PGCIL) in Mandola, UP,” AAP minister Atishi said in a post.

The AAP leader said that Delhi receives 1200 MW of power from the Mandola sub-station, and therefore the fire affected many parts of the capital.

She also said that the power restoration process has begun and electricity is now gradually returning to different areas.

"But this major failure in the national power grid is extremely worrying. I am seeking time with the Central Power Minister and the Chairman of PGCIL, to ensure that such a situation is not repeated," it further read.

