Gurugram: 5 vomit blood, rushed to hospital after consuming mouth freshener at restaurant

After reaching the hospital, the doctor said the mouth fresheners contained 'dry ice', which is a deadly acid that can lead to death.

Shivam Verma

Updated : Mar 04, 2024, 09:26 PM IST | Edited by : Shivam Verma

As many as five people fell ill when they allegedly consumed mouth freshener after having dinner at a restaurant in Gurugram sector 90, police said on Monday. The incident occurred when one Ankit Kumar, along with his wife and friends, visited the restaurant in Gurugram.

Ankit told the police in his complaint that he went to a restaurant with his wife Neha Sabarwal, Manik Goinka, his wife Preetika and Deepak Arora with his wife Himani. He said that after having their meals, they were offered mouth fresheners by restaurant staff, which resulted in an immediate deterioration of their health.

Ankit said that since he was carrying his one-year-old daughter, he didn't consume the mouth freshener.

According to Ankit, his wife and friends, who consumed the mouth fresheners began vomiting and bleeding from their mouths.

He alleged that despite their worsening condition, the restaurant management and staff did not assist them and remained indifferent, thus they called the police and informed them about the incident.

Later, the victims were rushed to the hospital.

After reaching the hospital, the doctor said the mouth fresheners contained 'dry ice', which is a deadly acid that can lead to death.

The police have registered a case under sections 120B, 328.

Further investigation in the matter is underway.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

