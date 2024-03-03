Twitter
Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor dance to Kesariya with Akash Ambani, Shloka Mehta at Ambani pre-wedding bash, video goes viral

Greater Noida: Two killed after ceiling grill falls in Blue Sapphire mall

The duo were walking towards an escalator on the ground floor of Galaxy Blue Sapphire mall when the iron structure fell on them from the fifth floor, leaving them dead on the spot.

Shivam Verma

Updated : Mar 03, 2024, 06:11 PM IST | Edited by : Shivam Verma

Screengrab: PTI
Two men died on Sunday allegedly after an iron grille fell on them inside a shopping mall in Noida Extension, police said. The duo were walking towards an escalator on the ground floor of Galaxy Blue Sapphire mall when the iron structure fell on them from the fifth floor, leaving them dead on the spot, Additional DCP (Central Noida) Hridesh Katheriya said.

Both the victims, aged around 35, were residents of the Vijay Nagar area in adjoining Ghaziabad district, Katheriya said.

“The local Bisrakh police station was informed by Yatharth Hospital that two people died in Blue Sapphire mall after an iron grille fell on them from the fifth floor. A police team immediately reached the spot,” he said.

Those killed have been identified as Harendra Bhati and Shakeel, the officer said.

Katheriya said the families of the victims have been contacted and legal action would be initiated in the case once a complaint is received from them. 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI)

