Good news for flat buyers in Noida, Greater Noida, flat registry begins, check details

This development comes as a relief for buyers who have been waiting for this development for a long time.

Today marks a significant milestone for flat buyers in Gautam Buddha Nagar district of Uttar Pradesh, particularly in Noida and Greater Noida, as the registry process for flats has begun. This development comes as a relief for buyers who have been waiting for this development for a long time.

According to reports, registry camps are being set up in some housing societies in Noida, with approximately 10,000 flats expected to be registered. These include societies where construction work had been stalled for a considerable period, leaving buyers in limbo as builders failed to clear their dues.

Recently, the Noida Authority provided relief to these builders by allowing them to pay their dues in instalments.

In the initial phase, the registry of a total of 3,200 flats is planned, granting property rights to buyers.

Media reports suggest that out of 37 identified builders, 25 per cent have agreed to immediately clear their dues. These builders are required to deposit the remaining amount within the next 60 days to facilitate the registry process. Consequently, registry operations have commenced for 10,300 flats across 17 projects.

This move by the Noida Authority signals a positive step towards resolving long-standing issues faced by flat buyers, ensuring that they receive their rightful property ownership without further delays.