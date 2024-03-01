Good news for flat buyers in Noida, Greater Noida, flat registry begins, check details

Twitter
Headlines

Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2: Makers drop bold motion poster of upcoming film, netizens ask 'where is Nimrit?'

What BCCI contract snub means for Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer?

Best business astrologer in India Guruji Kamaleshwar explains about role of business astrology

'Boss, this puppy fat you have na...': Former India coach recalls Ravi Shastri’s tough talk with Kuldeep Yadav

'I am not surprised....': Sourav Ganguly on Rohit Sharma replacing Virat Kohli as India skipper

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

What BCCI contract snub means for Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer?

Best business astrologer in India Guruji Kamaleshwar explains about role of business astrology

'Boss, this puppy fat you have na...': Former India coach recalls Ravi Shastri’s tough talk with Kuldeep Yadav

Drinks to increase appetite and metabolism naturally

5 terrifying Bollywood horror films based on black magic

Effective tips to treat your keratosis pilaris

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

From Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh to Yami Gautam-Aditya Dhar, 5 celeb couples set to embrace parenthood in 2024

Streaming This Week: Sunflower Season 2, Maamla Legal Hai, The Impossible Heir, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Meet Sara Ali Khan's doppelganger, also works in Bollywood, see her pics with actress, Saif Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan

Kiran Rao Breaks Silence On Divorce With Aamir Khan, Co-Producing Laapataa Ladies Amid Separation

Salman Khan Arrives In Gujarat For Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's Pre-Wedding Event

Guests Arrive In Gujarat's Jamnagar For Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's Pre-Wedding Event

Madgaon Express: Munna Bhaiya, Harshad Mehta, Dara unite for wild journey in Kunal Kemmu’s ‘multiverse of madness’

Meet actress who worked with Aamir, Rajinikanth, Rekha, quit acting at peak of career due to shocking incident, now..

Meet writer who grew in poverty, danced in bars to earn a living, was pushed into prostitution, made Emraan Hashmi star

HomeDelhi ncr

Delhi ncr

Good news for flat buyers in Noida, Greater Noida, flat registry begins, check details

This development comes as a relief for buyers who have been waiting for this development for a long time.

Latest News

Shivam Verma

Updated : Mar 01, 2024, 03:47 PM IST | Edited by : Shivam Verma

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Today marks a significant milestone for flat buyers in Gautam Buddha Nagar district of Uttar Pradesh, particularly in Noida and Greater Noida, as the registry process for flats has begun. This development comes as a relief for buyers who have been waiting for this development for a long time.

According to reports, registry camps are being set up in some housing societies in Noida, with approximately 10,000 flats expected to be registered. These include societies where construction work had been stalled for a considerable period, leaving buyers in limbo as builders failed to clear their dues. 

Recently, the Noida Authority provided relief to these builders by allowing them to pay their dues in instalments.

In the initial phase, the registry of a total of 3,200 flats is planned, granting property rights to buyers.

Media reports suggest that out of 37 identified builders, 25 per cent have agreed to immediately clear their dues. These builders are required to deposit the remaining amount within the next 60 days to facilitate the registry process. Consequently, registry operations have commenced for 10,300 flats across 17 projects.

This move by the Noida Authority signals a positive step towards resolving long-standing issues faced by flat buyers, ensuring that they receive their rightful property ownership without further delays.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet actress who worked with Aamir, Rajinikanth, Rekha, quit acting at peak of career due to shocking incident, now..

Shubhankar Mishra becomes first news anchor to launch a digital platform with NewsBook and Cricket Book

Wild Wild Punjab teaser: Varun Sharma, Sunny Singh, Manjot Singh, Jassie Gill take adventurous road trip after breakup

Watch: Elders steal hearts with viral 'butterfly song' dance at old age home

What is pancreatic cancer? All you need to know about its warning signs

MORE

MOST VIEWED

From Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh to Yami Gautam-Aditya Dhar, 5 celeb couples set to embrace parenthood in 2024

Streaming This Week: Sunflower Season 2, Maamla Legal Hai, The Impossible Heir, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Meet Sara Ali Khan's doppelganger, also works in Bollywood, see her pics with actress, Saif Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan

Remember Rami Reddy? One of 90s' top villains, quit journalism for films, had a tragic end when...

Pankaj Udhas funeral: Shankar Mahadevan, Zakir Hussain, family, friends pay final tributes to late ghazal maestro

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE