Delhi Traffic Advisory: Check routes and diversions ahead of 2 key sports events on February 25 and 26

Twitter
Headlines

Sanjay Leela Bhansali initially decided to make Devdas with this superstar, but he chose Shah Rukh Khan as...

Anupam Kher reveals his mom doesn't know about Satish Kaushik's demise: 'She keeps asking me to...'

Measles outbreak in MP: Know symptoms, prevention tips, treatment of this viral infection

Uttarakhand: Key accused in Haldwani violence arrested from Delhi

Deepika Singh opens up about making comeback in TV, reveals why she took 5-year break: 'Main kai saalon se...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Sanjay Leela Bhansali initially decided to make Devdas with this superstar, but he chose Shah Rukh Khan as...

Anupam Kher reveals his mom doesn't know about Satish Kaushik's demise: 'She keeps asking me to...'

Measles outbreak in MP: Know symptoms, prevention tips, treatment of this viral infection

10 healthy foods high in antioxidants

10 foods to improve eye health

10 amazing health benefits of white tea

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Malaikottai Vaaliban, Poacher, The Indrani Mukerjea Story, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Divya Agarwal dons traditional Punjabi attire, flaunts mehendi with to-be husband Apurva Padgaonkar

Remember Shri Krishna actor Sarvadaman Banerjee? Actor stuns fans with chiselled physique, amazing fitness at age 58

Manipur High Court Modifies Controversial Order On Meiteis That Sparked Ethnic Violence

Farmers Protest: Tear Gas Fired, Stones Pelted During Farmers' Protest In Haryana's Kheri Chopta

India's New Defence Booster In Deserts And Mountains, DRDO Reveals Big Mounted Guns | Indian Army

Sanjay Leela Bhansali initially decided to make Devdas with this superstar, but he chose Shah Rukh Khan as...

Anupam Kher reveals his mom doesn't know about Satish Kaushik's demise: 'She keeps asking me to...'

Deepika Singh opens up about making comeback in TV, reveals why she took 5-year break: 'Main kai saalon se...'

HomeDelhi ncr

Delhi ncr

Delhi Traffic Advisory: Check routes and diversions ahead of 2 key sports events on February 25 and 26

The first event that will commence around 4 am on Sunday is the 43rd national championship marathon, the 9th edition of the New Delhi marathon, and Paris Olympics 2024 qualifier series. The second event is the annual Ijtema at Shahi Idgah in north Delhi, which will start on Sunday night.

Latest News

Jaisal Kaur

Updated : Feb 24, 2024, 10:50 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

The Delhi Traffic Police have issued two traffic advisories for two different important events scheduled in the national capital on Sunday and Monday, informing the public about diversions and curbs that will be implemented in several parts of south, central and north Delhi areas. 

The first event that will commence around 4 am on Sunday is the 43rd national championship marathon, the 9th edition of the New Delhi marathon, and Paris Olympics 2024 qualifier series. The second event is the annual Ijtema at Shahi Idgah in north Delhi, which will start on Sunday night and will end around 11 am on Monday.

The first event which will be carried on by the Delhi Athletics Association (DAA) in collaboration with NEB Sports after the approval of the Athletics federation of India. It will be inaugurated from Gate No-1 of Jawaharlal Nehru (JLN) Stadium at 4.15 am on Sunday. There will be three separate events – national full and half marathon, 10 km run and 5 km run – for which separate routes have been mentioned. The two marathons will start from gate no 1 of the stadium and will end at the same point after participants will run towards central Delhi’s Janpath and Jaswant Singh roundabout via C-Hexagon and Kartavya Path.

The 10 km run will commence from JLN Stadium west block to reach The Blind School, Mathura Road and end at the same spot.

As per the traffic police advisory, vehicular movement will be supervised on the routes of the run from 4 am to 10 am on Sunday. However, uninterrupted movement of emergency vehicles will be enabled. The advisory named the areas where traffic will be diverted as per requirement will be:

*4th Avenue-Bhishma Pitamah Marg junction under Sewa Nagar flyover,

*Sewa Nagar Red Light on 4th Avenue

*2nd Avenue Khanna Market

*Aurobindo Marg-Lodhi Road junction (Madarsa T-Point)

*Subramaniam Bharti Marg-Max Mueller Marg junction

*Subramaniam Bharti Marg-Archbishop Makarios Marg junction

*Neela Gumbad

* Subramaniam Bharti Marg-Zakir Hussain Marg junction

*Q-Point

*Janpath-Maulana Azad Road junction

*Gurdwara Rakab Ganj roundabout

*Jai Singh Road-Baba Kharak Singh Lane junction

*Buta Sing roundabout

*Jaswant Singh roundabout

*Purana Quila Road-C Hexagon junction

*Sher Shah Road-Mathura Road junction

*W-Point

*Kotla Red Light

*Meharchand Market Red Light on 5th Avenue

*Andrews Ganj Red Light

*Rajesh Pilot Marg-Amrita Shergil Marg junction

* Subramaniam Bharti Marg-Maharishi Raman Marg junction

*Lala Lajpat Rai Marg

*Mathura Road-Bhairon Road junction

* Subramaniam Bharti Marg-Pandara Road junction

*Man Singh Road roundabout

*Sunehri Masjid roundabout

*Gol Dak Khana roundabout

*Sansad Marg-Outer Circle junction

*Windsor Place roundabout

*Tilak Marg-C Hexagon junction

*Sher Shah Road-C Hexagon junction

*Tilak Marg-Bhagwan Das Road junction

The second traffic advisory was issued concerning the annual Ijtema that will commence from Shahi Idgah from Sunday to Monday and will be attended by nearly 150,000 devotees. Accordingly, traffic diversions will be implemented  from 9 pm on Sunday till 11 am on Monday on the following routes:

*ISBT Kashmere Gate

*Mori Gate Red Light

*Azad Market Chowk

*Baraf Khana Chowk

*Y-Point-KD Chowk

*Panchkuain roundabout

*Ram Kumar Marg

*Jhandewalan roundabout

*Khoya Mandi

*Y-Point Faiz Road merging to Rani Jhansi Road

*Idgah roundabout

The traffic police added that traffic restrictions would be imposed as per need on Rani Jhansi Road and Boulevard Road from Mori Gate red light to Jhandewalan roundabout during the event.

 
Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

    VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    POPULAR STORIES

    Deepika Singh opens up about making comeback in TV, reveals why she took 5-year break: 'Main kai saalon se...'

    Esha Deol shares first photo after separation with Bharat Takhtani, adds cryptic note: 'No matter how...'

    This horror film made audience faint, puke in theatres, many walked out crying, viewers waited hours in queues to...

    Uttarakhand: Key accused in Haldwani violence arrested from Delhi

    Meet man, who quit Microsoft job, now owns company worth Rs 37290 crore, his massive net worth is...

    MORE

    MOST VIEWED

    Streaming This Week: Malaikottai Vaaliban, Poacher, The Indrani Mukerjea Story, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

    In pics: Divya Agarwal dons traditional Punjabi attire, flaunts mehendi with to-be husband Apurva Padgaonkar

    Remember Shri Krishna actor Sarvadaman Banerjee? Actor stuns fans with chiselled physique, amazing fitness at age 58

    Meet Pooja Desai, Shammi Kapoor's granddaughter who is as beautiful as Kareena, Karisma, she works as...

    In pics: Janhvi Kapoor raises the temperature in ivory saree worth Rs 1.89 lakh, fans call her ‘apsara’

    MORE

    MOST WATCHED

    MORE

    DNA ORIGNALS

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

    DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

    DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

    MORE