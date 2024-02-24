Delhi Traffic Advisory: Check routes and diversions ahead of 2 key sports events on February 25 and 26

The first event that will commence around 4 am on Sunday is the 43rd national championship marathon, the 9th edition of the New Delhi marathon, and Paris Olympics 2024 qualifier series. The second event is the annual Ijtema at Shahi Idgah in north Delhi, which will start on Sunday night.

The Delhi Traffic Police have issued two traffic advisories for two different important events scheduled in the national capital on Sunday and Monday, informing the public about diversions and curbs that will be implemented in several parts of south, central and north Delhi areas.

The first event that will commence around 4 am on Sunday is the 43rd national championship marathon, the 9th edition of the New Delhi marathon, and Paris Olympics 2024 qualifier series. The second event is the annual Ijtema at Shahi Idgah in north Delhi, which will start on Sunday night and will end around 11 am on Monday.

Traffic Advisory



Special traffic arrangements will be effective in view of the 43rd National Championship Marathon, 9th Edition of New Delhi Marathon & Paris Olympics 2024 Qualifier Series on Feb 25, 2024 from 04:15 AM onwards.



Kindly follow the advisory. #DPTrafficAdvisory pic.twitter.com/yywSl9OakH — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) February 24, 2024

The first event which will be carried on by the Delhi Athletics Association (DAA) in collaboration with NEB Sports after the approval of the Athletics federation of India. It will be inaugurated from Gate No-1 of Jawaharlal Nehru (JLN) Stadium at 4.15 am on Sunday. There will be three separate events – national full and half marathon, 10 km run and 5 km run – for which separate routes have been mentioned. The two marathons will start from gate no 1 of the stadium and will end at the same point after participants will run towards central Delhi’s Janpath and Jaswant Singh roundabout via C-Hexagon and Kartavya Path.

The 10 km run will commence from JLN Stadium west block to reach The Blind School, Mathura Road and end at the same spot.

As per the traffic police advisory, vehicular movement will be supervised on the routes of the run from 4 am to 10 am on Sunday. However, uninterrupted movement of emergency vehicles will be enabled. The advisory named the areas where traffic will be diverted as per requirement will be:

*4th Avenue-Bhishma Pitamah Marg junction under Sewa Nagar flyover,

*Sewa Nagar Red Light on 4th Avenue

*2nd Avenue Khanna Market

*Aurobindo Marg-Lodhi Road junction (Madarsa T-Point)

*Subramaniam Bharti Marg-Max Mueller Marg junction

*Subramaniam Bharti Marg-Archbishop Makarios Marg junction

*Neela Gumbad

* Subramaniam Bharti Marg-Zakir Hussain Marg junction

*Q-Point

*Janpath-Maulana Azad Road junction

*Gurdwara Rakab Ganj roundabout

*Jai Singh Road-Baba Kharak Singh Lane junction

*Buta Sing roundabout

*Jaswant Singh roundabout

*Purana Quila Road-C Hexagon junction

*Sher Shah Road-Mathura Road junction

*W-Point

*Kotla Red Light

*Meharchand Market Red Light on 5th Avenue

*Andrews Ganj Red Light

*Rajesh Pilot Marg-Amrita Shergil Marg junction

* Subramaniam Bharti Marg-Maharishi Raman Marg junction

*Lala Lajpat Rai Marg

*Mathura Road-Bhairon Road junction

* Subramaniam Bharti Marg-Pandara Road junction

*Man Singh Road roundabout

*Sunehri Masjid roundabout

*Gol Dak Khana roundabout

*Sansad Marg-Outer Circle junction

*Windsor Place roundabout

*Tilak Marg-C Hexagon junction

*Sher Shah Road-C Hexagon junction

*Tilak Marg-Bhagwan Das Road junction

The second traffic advisory was issued concerning the annual Ijtema that will commence from Shahi Idgah from Sunday to Monday and will be attended by nearly 150,000 devotees. Accordingly, traffic diversions will be implemented from 9 pm on Sunday till 11 am on Monday on the following routes:

*ISBT Kashmere Gate

*Mori Gate Red Light

*Azad Market Chowk

*Baraf Khana Chowk

*Y-Point-KD Chowk

*Panchkuain roundabout

*Ram Kumar Marg

*Jhandewalan roundabout

*Khoya Mandi

*Y-Point Faiz Road merging to Rani Jhansi Road

*Idgah roundabout

The traffic police added that traffic restrictions would be imposed as per need on Rani Jhansi Road and Boulevard Road from Mori Gate red light to Jhandewalan roundabout during the event.