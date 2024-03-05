Twitter
Delhi's Ambience Mall shut for public, portion of roof collapses

Early on Monday, a section of the roof collapsed at Ambience Mall in South Delhi. According to police, no injuries have been reported to them as of yet.

Ritik Raj

Updated : Mar 05, 2024, 01:29 PM IST | Edited by : Ritik Raj

At Ambience Mall in South Delhi, a portion of the roof collapsed early on Monday. Police in South West Delhi's Vasant Kunj district say they have not received any reports of injuries. On Monday morning, part of the Ambience Mall's roof collapsed in the central hall, closing the mall to the public. Images from the scene showed debris all over the escalators and railings.

According to police, the incident happened at the Ambience Mall's central hall in Vasant Kunj. A significant amount of the roof fell on the ground and escalators, and there is debris on the mall's second and third floors as well as on the escalators.

This comes one day after an iron grille fell from the fifth floor of a Noida Extension shopping mall, costing the lives of two people.

