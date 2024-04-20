Twitter
Delhi ncr

DC vs SRH IPL match in Delhi today: Police issue traffic advisory, check routes to avoid

Free parking and park-and-ride facilities will be available at Mata Sundari Road, Rajghat Power House Road, and Velodrome Road.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Apr 20, 2024, 07:10 AM IST

The Delhi Police has issued a traffic advisory and imposed restrictions to manage vehicle movement during the Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL match on Saturday. The advisory states that Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg and JLN Marg will face diversions and restrictions, effective from 5 PM to 8 PM on Saturday.

Check full list of restrictions:

Commuters are advised to avoid Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg from Delhi Gate to ITO Chowk, and JLN Marg from Rajghat to Delhi Gate during the specified hours.

Entry to the stadium will be permitted through specific gates: gates 1 to 8 from Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, gates 10 to 15 from JLN Marg near Ambedkar Stadium Bus Terminal, and gates 16 to 18 from Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg near the petrol pump.

Free parking and park-and-ride facilities will be available at Mata Sundari Road, Rajghat Power House Road, and Velodrome Road.

There will be no parking for the general public near the stadium, except for limited space designated for labelled vehicles. Displaying the car parking label on the windshield is mandatory.

Shuttle services will be provided for spectators arriving via metro at ITO Metro Station and Pragati Maidan Metro Station. Park-and-ride facilities will be available from Mata Sundari Parking for gates 1 to 8 and 16 to 18, and from Rajghat Power House Road and Velodrome Road for gates 9 to 15.

Bus services from park-and-ride and shuttle facility sites will commence two hours before the match and continue until one hour after the match starts.

Return bus services from the stadium to respective destinations will start immediately after the match ends and continue for one hour.

