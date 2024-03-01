WPL 2024, UP-W vs GUJ-W Live Score: Harleen Deol departs for 18, GG three down

Cricket
Follow live score and latest updates from match 8 of TATA WPL 2024 between UPW and GUJ-W here.
The upcoming eighth match of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2024 is set to be an exciting clash between the UP Warriorz (UPW) and the Gujarat Giants Women (GG). This highly anticipated match will take place at the iconic M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.
In their last game, the UP Warriorz secured their first victory of the tournament. Their bowlers put up a commendable performance by restricting the Mumbai Indians Women to 161/6. The UPW batters then showcased their skills by successfully chasing down the target in just 16.3 overs, with seven wickets in hand.
On the flip side, the Gujarat Giants Women have yet to secure a win in the WPL 2024. They faced a tough defeat against the Royal Challengers Bangalore in their previous match. The GG batters struggled, managing to score only 107/7 before ultimately losing the game by eight wickets.
Four runs! Mooney executes a reverse sweep through fine leg to kick off the over with a boundary. However, her aggressive approach leads to her downfall as she advances down the pitch and attempts to loft the next delivery, only to find the fielder at mid-on.
Four runs! Mooney confidently strides down the pitch and expertly drives the full delivery past the bowler, sending the ball racing to the boundary. Another four runs! Wolvaardt elegantly executes a sweep shot, guiding the ball through deep square leg for yet another boundary.
Four runs! With a full and wide delivery, Wolvaardt elegantly drives the ball through the covers for a boundary. Another four runs! This time the ball is wide and shorter in length, allowing Wolvaardt to cut it through the offside for another boundary. And yet another four runs! That's three boundaries in a row, as Wolvaardt executes another flawless cut shot.
First up, a delivery down the leg side results in four leg-byes as it beats the keeper and runs away. Following that, Wolvaardt turns a delivery on leg stump to midwicket for a single. Mooney then gets off the mark with a single to the leg side.
UP Warriorz (Playing XI): Alyssa Healy(w/c), Kiran Navgire, Chamari Athapaththu, Grace Harris, Deepti Sharma, Saima Thakor, Shweta Sehrawat, Poonam Khemnar, Sophie Ecclestone, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad
Gujarat Giants (Playing XI): Harleen Deol, Beth Mooney(w/c), Phoebe Litchfield, Laura Wolvaardt, Ashleigh Gardner, Dayalan Hemalatha, Kathryn Bryce, Sneh Rana, Tanuja Kanwar, Mannat Kashyap, Meghna Singh
Healy: We are going to have a bowl. They have all played pretty similar. But chasing looks more comfortable for the teams. Hopefully much of the same, that was the blueprint we want to play. Chamari comes in for Tahlia McGrath.
Mooney: It would be nice if we could put 190 on the board. We have two changes. Laura Wolvaardt comes in for Tahuhu, Veda also misses out. You got to be feeling you can win the game no matter what situation are in. It is a long tournament in some ways and shorter in others, hope we get it right tonight.