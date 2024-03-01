WPL 2024, UP-W vs GUJ-W Live Score: Harleen Deol departs for 18, GG three down

Twitter
Headlines

RCB-W vs MI-W WPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians

Viral video: Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani's dance on 'Pyaar Hua' during Anant-Radhika's pre-wedding bash, watch

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding: Step inside luxurious tents where guests will stay

Paytm Payments Bank fined Rs 5.49 crore for money laundering

At least 9 injured in Rameshwaram Cafe explosion, CM Siddaramaiah confirms bomb blast

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

RCB-W vs MI-W WPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians

Viral video: Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani's dance on 'Pyaar Hua' during Anant-Radhika's pre-wedding bash, watch

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding: Step inside luxurious tents where guests will stay

Matches taken for first Test win

Side effects of having nutmeg

Wrong food combinations that you must avoid as per Ayurveda

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

From Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh to Yami Gautam-Aditya Dhar, 5 celeb couples set to embrace parenthood in 2024

Streaming This Week: Sunflower Season 2, Maamla Legal Hai, The Impossible Heir, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Meet Sara Ali Khan's doppelganger, also works in Bollywood, see her pics with actress, Saif Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan

Did Kiran Rao 'Reject' Aamir Khan's Audition For Laapataa Ladies? | DNA Exclusive

Kiran Rao Breaks Silence On Divorce With Aamir Khan, Co-Producing Laapataa Ladies Amid Separation

Salman Khan Arrives In Gujarat For Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's Pre-Wedding Event

Katrina Kaif was supposed to be paired with Ranbir Kapoor in Bachna Ae Haseeno? Here's what actress says

Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2: Makers drop bold motion poster of upcoming film, netizens ask 'where is Nimrit?'

Madgaon Express: Munna Bhaiya, Harshad Mehta, Dara unite for wild journey in Kunal Kemmu’s ‘multiverse of madness’

HomeCricket

Cricket

WPL 2024, UP-W vs GUJ-W Live Score: Harleen Deol departs for 18, GG three down

Follow live score and latest updates from match 8 of TATA WPL 2024 between UPW and GUJ-W here.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Mar 01, 2024, 08:43 PM IST

article-main
WPL 2024
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The upcoming eighth match of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2024 is set to be an exciting clash between the UP Warriorz (UPW) and the Gujarat Giants Women (GG). This highly anticipated match will take place at the iconic M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

In their last game, the UP Warriorz secured their first victory of the tournament. Their bowlers put up a commendable performance by restricting the Mumbai Indians Women to 161/6. The UPW batters then showcased their skills by successfully chasing down the target in just 16.3 overs, with seven wickets in hand.

On the flip side, the Gujarat Giants Women have yet to secure a win in the WPL 2024. They faced a tough defeat against the Royal Challengers Bangalore in their previous match. The GG batters struggled, managing to score only 107/7 before ultimately losing the game by eight wickets.

LIVE BLOG

  • 01 Mar 2024, 08:30 PM

    UP-W vs GUJ-W Live Score: GG 108/3 in 16 overs

    Grace Harris is back into the attack. Litchfield slightly overpitches and lofts it straight back for a boundary. Gardner then smashes the first six of the match by using her bottom hand to whip it over midwicket.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 01 Mar 2024, 08:12 PM

    UP-W vs GUJ-W Live Score: GG 83/3 in 13 overs

    Four runs! Litchfield executes a brilliant reverse sweep through point. And it's a wicket! Harleen attempts a slog after stepping down the pitch, but only manages to get a leading edge, resulting in an easy catch for Anjali.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 01 Mar 2024, 08:04 PM

    UP-W vs GUJ-W Live Score: GG 62/2 in 10 overs

    Ecclestone makes a comeback. Wolvaardt elegantly guides the ball behind square to score a couple of runs. However, there is a sudden breakthrough as Wolvaardt mistimes her shot, resulting in an easy catch for Chamari at mid-off.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 01 Mar 2024, 07:49 PM

    UP-W vs GUJ-W Live Score: GG 41/1 in 6 overs

    Four runs! Mooney executes a reverse sweep through fine leg to kick off the over with a boundary. However, her aggressive approach leads to her downfall as she advances down the pitch and attempts to loft the next delivery, only to find the fielder at mid-on. 

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 01 Mar 2024, 07:45 PM

    UP-W vs GUJ-W Live Score: GG 33/0 in 4 overs

    Four runs! Mooney confidently strides down the pitch and expertly drives the full delivery past the bowler, sending the ball racing to the boundary. Another four runs! Wolvaardt elegantly executes a sweep shot, guiding the ball through deep square leg for yet another boundary.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 01 Mar 2024, 07:37 PM

    UP-W vs GUJ-W Live Score: GG 19/0 in 2 overs

    Four runs! With a full and wide delivery, Wolvaardt elegantly drives the ball through the covers for a boundary. Another four runs! This time the ball is wide and shorter in length, allowing Wolvaardt to cut it through the offside for another boundary. And yet another four runs! That's three boundaries in a row, as Wolvaardt executes another flawless cut shot.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 01 Mar 2024, 07:09 PM

    UP-W vs GUJ-W Live Score: GG 6/0 in 1 over

    First up, a delivery down the leg side results in four leg-byes as it beats the keeper and runs away. Following that, Wolvaardt turns a delivery on leg stump to midwicket for a single. Mooney then gets off the mark with a single to the leg side.

     

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 01 Mar 2024, 07:03 PM

    UP-W vs GUJ-W Live Score: Teams

    UP Warriorz (Playing XI): Alyssa Healy(w/c), Kiran Navgire, Chamari Athapaththu, Grace Harris, Deepti Sharma, Saima Thakor, Shweta Sehrawat, Poonam Khemnar, Sophie Ecclestone, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

    Gujarat Giants (Playing XI): Harleen Deol, Beth Mooney(w/c), Phoebe Litchfield, Laura Wolvaardt, Ashleigh Gardner, Dayalan Hemalatha, Kathryn Bryce, Sneh Rana, Tanuja Kanwar, Mannat Kashyap, Meghna Singh

     

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 01 Mar 2024, 07:03 PM

    UP-W vs GUJ-W Live Score: UP Warriorz opt to bowl

    Healy: We are going to have a bowl. They have all played pretty similar. But chasing looks more comfortable for the teams. Hopefully much of the same, that was the blueprint we want to play. Chamari comes in for Tahlia McGrath.

    Mooney: It would be nice if we could put 190 on the board. We have two changes. Laura Wolvaardt comes in for Tahuhu, Veda also misses out. You got to be feeling you can win the game no matter what situation are in. It is a long tournament in some ways and shorter in others, hope we get it right tonight.

     

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 01 Mar 2024, 07:02 PM

    UP-W vs GUJ-W Live Score: Hello and Welcome!

    Welcome to the live coverage of the WPL 2024 match between UP-W and GUJ-W at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. Stay tuned for all the latest updates. 

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Who was Avtar Saini, Indian genius, who helped design popular Pentium processor, worked in US firm as...

Meet woman who cleared UPSC exam with AIR 6 without coaching, then chose to not become IAS officer due to..

Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani reveals how his bride-to-be Radhika Merchant reacted during his health issues

How Digital Transformation Is Upgrading Businesses Across The Globe

'I am not surprised....': Sourav Ganguly on Rohit Sharma replacing Virat Kohli as India skipper

MORE

MOST VIEWED

From Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh to Yami Gautam-Aditya Dhar, 5 celeb couples set to embrace parenthood in 2024

Streaming This Week: Sunflower Season 2, Maamla Legal Hai, The Impossible Heir, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Meet Sara Ali Khan's doppelganger, also works in Bollywood, see her pics with actress, Saif Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan

Remember Rami Reddy? One of 90s' top villains, quit journalism for films, had a tragic end when...

Pankaj Udhas funeral: Shankar Mahadevan, Zakir Hussain, family, friends pay final tributes to late ghazal maestro

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE