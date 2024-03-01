WPL 2024, UP-W vs GUJ-W Live Score: Harleen Deol departs for 18, GG three down

Follow live score and latest updates from match 8 of TATA WPL 2024 between UPW and GUJ-W here.

The upcoming eighth match of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2024 is set to be an exciting clash between the UP Warriorz (UPW) and the Gujarat Giants Women (GG). This highly anticipated match will take place at the iconic M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

In their last game, the UP Warriorz secured their first victory of the tournament. Their bowlers put up a commendable performance by restricting the Mumbai Indians Women to 161/6. The UPW batters then showcased their skills by successfully chasing down the target in just 16.3 overs, with seven wickets in hand.

On the flip side, the Gujarat Giants Women have yet to secure a win in the WPL 2024. They faced a tough defeat against the Royal Challengers Bangalore in their previous match. The GG batters struggled, managing to score only 107/7 before ultimately losing the game by eight wickets.