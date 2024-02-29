RCB-W vs DC-W WPL 2024 Live Score: Alice Capsey departs for 46, DC 4 down

Twitter
Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh twin in white in first appearance after announcing pregnancy; see viral video

Triptii Dimri reacts to being trolled for her intimate scenes with Ranbir Kapoor in Animal: 'Sandeep sir was...'

'Such a big IPL contract...': Sourav Ganguly reacts to BCCI's decision on Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Pre-Wedding: Who are Mukesh Ambani's nephew Vikram and niece Isheta?

Yodha trailer: 'Senti, sarphira' soldier Sidharth Malhotra channels inner SRK, battles terrrorists in hijacked plane

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh twin in white in first appearance after announcing pregnancy; see viral video

Triptii Dimri reacts to being trolled for her intimate scenes with Ranbir Kapoor in Animal: 'Sandeep sir was...'

IND Vs ENG 5th Test: BCCI May Give Break To Many Players, Jasprit Bumrah Set To Get A Comeback Call

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Streaming This Week: Sunflower Season 2, Maamla Legal Hai, The Impossible Heir, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Meet Sara Ali Khan's doppelganger, as glamorous as any Bollywood actress, she works as...

Remember Rami Reddy? One of 90s' top villains, quit journalism for films, had a tragic end when...

IND Vs ENG 5th Test: BCCI May Give Break To Many Players, Jasprit Bumrah Set To Get A Comeback Call

BCCI's Central Contract 2023-24: Ishan Kishan And Shreyas Iyer Out, Check Full List Here | Big News

Ranji Trophy 2024 Semifinal: Shreyas Iyer Named In Mumbai’s Squad For The Semifinal Vs Tamil Nadu

Yodha trailer: 'Senti, sarphira' soldier Sidharth Malhotra channels inner SRK, battles terrrorists in hijacked plane

Meet actor who worked at newspaper agency, failed as hero, later became top villain, men would hide their wives from him

The Great Indian Kapil Show: Kapil Sharma, Sunil Grover joke about feud, Krushna references Govinda; show to start on...

Cricket

RCB-W vs DC-W WPL 2024 Live Score: Alice Capsey departs for 46, DC 4 down

Follow live score and latest updates from match 7 of TATA WPL 2024 between RCB-W and DC-W here.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Feb 29, 2024, 08:45 PM IST

WPL 2024
The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have had an exceptional start to the 2024 Women’s Premier League (WPL), winning both of their matches in contrasting styles. They are now aiming for a third consecutive victory as they face off against the Delhi Capitals (DC) at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Thursday.

Led by Smriti Mandhana, RCB boasts a lineup of talented batters including Sophie Devine and Ellyse Perry. However, Mandhana acknowledges that it is the team's bowlers who have been instrumental in their success so far this season.

Pacer Renuka Singh Thakur has been particularly impressive in the Powerplay, consistently keeping opposition batters in check and giving RCB an early advantage, whether they are defending a total or setting one. Thakur's reliability has been crucial to RCB's strong position in the points table.

LIVE BLOG

  • 29 Feb 2024, 08:39 PM

    RCB-W vs DC-W Live Score: DC 124/4 in 15 overs

    Nadine de Klerk showcased her exceptional bowling skills with a mesmerizing delivery that outsmarted Capsey. The slower delivery proved to be the winning move.

  • 29 Feb 2024, 08:24 PM

    RCB-W vs DC-W Live Score: DC 120/3 in 14 overs

    Jemimah Rodrigues was dismissed for a duck by Nadine de Klerk, who claimed her first wicket of the match. RCB had a chance to take their fourth wicket, but Sophie Devine missed an easy catch, giving Capsey a second chance at the crease.

  • 29 Feb 2024, 08:10 PM

    RCB-W vs DC-W Live Score: DC 84/1 in 10 overs

    Georgia Wareham, the talented leg spinner, enters the attack as Alice Capsey and Shafali Verma reach a fifty-run partnership in just 32 balls. Capsey showcases her skill by hitting the leg-spinner for a maximum over deep mid-wicket and follows it up with a stylish reverse sweep for a boundary.

  • 29 Feb 2024, 08:02 PM

    RCB-W vs DC-W Live Score: DC 60/1 in 8 overs

    Leg spin is introduced as Asha Sobhana rolls her arms over, but Shafali continues to dominate. A boundary to the long-on region pushes Delhi ahead, while a stunning reverse shot to the backward point boundary from Alice Capsey leaves the leg-spinner in awe.

  • 29 Feb 2024, 07:46 PM

    RCB-W vs DC-W Live Score: DC 32/1 in 5 overs

    Sophie Devine re-enters the attack, only to be greeted by Lanning with a boundary - an audacious slice over the point region that eludes the three fielders in pursuit. However, Devine has the final say as she dismisses the Delhi skipper, who attempts to smash a wide delivery straight down the fielder's throat at deep.

  • 29 Feb 2024, 07:40 PM

    RCB-W vs DC-W Live Score: DC 14/0 in 2 overs

    Shafali Verma impressively sends Sophie Devine's delivery soaring over deep mid-wicket, showcasing a stunning pull shot to secure the first six of the match. Verma's powerful display at the crease suggests she will be a formidable force against RCB, especially after surviving a close call in the first over.

  • 29 Feb 2024, 07:08 PM

    RCB-W vs DC-W Live Score: DC 8/0 in 1 over

    In a review of the opening ball, tension mounted as the timer was nearly expired when Smriti Mandhana decided to challenge the decision using the Decision Review System (DRS). Meg Lanning expressed her displeasure with the delayed call from the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper. Ultimately, Mandhana's decision paid off as the ball narrowly missed the stumps, allowing her to survive.

  • 29 Feb 2024, 07:07 PM

    RCB-W vs DC-W Live Score: Teams

    Delhi Capitals Women (Playing XI): Meg Lanning(c), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Alice Capsey, Marizanne Kapp, Jess Jonassen, Arundhati Reddy, Minnu Mani, Taniya Bhatia(w), Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey

    Royal Challengers Bangalore Women (Playing XI): Smriti Mandhana(c), Sophie Devine, Sabbhineni Meghana, Nadine de Klerk, Richa Ghosh(w), Georgia Wareham, Sophie Molineux, Shreyanka Patil, Simran Bahadur, Asha Sobhana, Renuka Thakur Singh

  • 29 Feb 2024, 07:06 PM

    RCB-W vs DC-W Live Score: Royal Challengers Bangalore Women opt to bowl

    Smriti Mandhana: We would like to field first. We have seen a trend where there is something for the bowlers in the first 5-6 overs. Also, it is better to know the target in T20 cricket. That was the talk even before the season, not to depend on certain players and all the XI are good enough to win a game on their own. Perry misses out due to an illness. Nadine comes in and makes her debut. They have turned up in huge numbers and we feel we have 10 runs more due to their support. Really thankful to them.

    Meg Lanning: We were going to have a bowl but that seems to be the trend. But the track won't change much through the game. Sometimes things go your way and sometimes they don't in T20 cricket. Jess Jonassen comes in for Annabel Sutherland.

  • 29 Feb 2024, 07:06 PM

    RCB-W vs DC-W Live Score: Hello and Welcome!

    Welcome to the live coverage of the WPL 2024 match between RCB-W and DC-W at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. Stay tuned for all the latest updates. 

