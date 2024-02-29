RCB-W vs DC-W WPL 2024 Live Score: Alice Capsey departs for 46, DC 4 down

Follow live score and latest updates from match 7 of TATA WPL 2024 between RCB-W and DC-W here.

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have had an exceptional start to the 2024 Women’s Premier League (WPL), winning both of their matches in contrasting styles. They are now aiming for a third consecutive victory as they face off against the Delhi Capitals (DC) at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Thursday.

Led by Smriti Mandhana, RCB boasts a lineup of talented batters including Sophie Devine and Ellyse Perry. However, Mandhana acknowledges that it is the team's bowlers who have been instrumental in their success so far this season.

Pacer Renuka Singh Thakur has been particularly impressive in the Powerplay, consistently keeping opposition batters in check and giving RCB an early advantage, whether they are defending a total or setting one. Thakur's reliability has been crucial to RCB's strong position in the points table.