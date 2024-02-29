RCB-W vs DC-W WPL 2024 Live Score: Alice Capsey departs for 46, DC 4 down

Cricket
Follow live score and latest updates from match 7 of TATA WPL 2024 between RCB-W and DC-W here.
The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have had an exceptional start to the 2024 Women’s Premier League (WPL), winning both of their matches in contrasting styles. They are now aiming for a third consecutive victory as they face off against the Delhi Capitals (DC) at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Thursday.
Led by Smriti Mandhana, RCB boasts a lineup of talented batters including Sophie Devine and Ellyse Perry. However, Mandhana acknowledges that it is the team's bowlers who have been instrumental in their success so far this season.
Pacer Renuka Singh Thakur has been particularly impressive in the Powerplay, consistently keeping opposition batters in check and giving RCB an early advantage, whether they are defending a total or setting one. Thakur's reliability has been crucial to RCB's strong position in the points table.
Jemimah Rodrigues was dismissed for a duck by Nadine de Klerk, who claimed her first wicket of the match. RCB had a chance to take their fourth wicket, but Sophie Devine missed an easy catch, giving Capsey a second chance at the crease.
Georgia Wareham, the talented leg spinner, enters the attack as Alice Capsey and Shafali Verma reach a fifty-run partnership in just 32 balls. Capsey showcases her skill by hitting the leg-spinner for a maximum over deep mid-wicket and follows it up with a stylish reverse sweep for a boundary.
Leg spin is introduced as Asha Sobhana rolls her arms over, but Shafali continues to dominate. A boundary to the long-on region pushes Delhi ahead, while a stunning reverse shot to the backward point boundary from Alice Capsey leaves the leg-spinner in awe.
Sophie Devine re-enters the attack, only to be greeted by Lanning with a boundary - an audacious slice over the point region that eludes the three fielders in pursuit. However, Devine has the final say as she dismisses the Delhi skipper, who attempts to smash a wide delivery straight down the fielder's throat at deep.
Shafali Verma impressively sends Sophie Devine's delivery soaring over deep mid-wicket, showcasing a stunning pull shot to secure the first six of the match. Verma's powerful display at the crease suggests she will be a formidable force against RCB, especially after surviving a close call in the first over.
In a review of the opening ball, tension mounted as the timer was nearly expired when Smriti Mandhana decided to challenge the decision using the Decision Review System (DRS). Meg Lanning expressed her displeasure with the delayed call from the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper. Ultimately, Mandhana's decision paid off as the ball narrowly missed the stumps, allowing her to survive.
Delhi Capitals Women (Playing XI): Meg Lanning(c), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Alice Capsey, Marizanne Kapp, Jess Jonassen, Arundhati Reddy, Minnu Mani, Taniya Bhatia(w), Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey
Royal Challengers Bangalore Women (Playing XI): Smriti Mandhana(c), Sophie Devine, Sabbhineni Meghana, Nadine de Klerk, Richa Ghosh(w), Georgia Wareham, Sophie Molineux, Shreyanka Patil, Simran Bahadur, Asha Sobhana, Renuka Thakur Singh
Smriti Mandhana: We would like to field first. We have seen a trend where there is something for the bowlers in the first 5-6 overs. Also, it is better to know the target in T20 cricket. That was the talk even before the season, not to depend on certain players and all the XI are good enough to win a game on their own. Perry misses out due to an illness. Nadine comes in and makes her debut. They have turned up in huge numbers and we feel we have 10 runs more due to their support. Really thankful to them.
Meg Lanning: We were going to have a bowl but that seems to be the trend. But the track won't change much through the game. Sometimes things go your way and sometimes they don't in T20 cricket. Jess Jonassen comes in for Annabel Sutherland.