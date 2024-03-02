Yuvraj Singh to contest Lok Sabha election on BJP ticket? India star makes BIG claim

The speculations of Yuvraj Singh contesting from Gurdaspur intensified after the former India cricketer, along with his mother Shabnam Singh, recently met Union Minister Nitin Gadkari.

Legendary Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh on March 1 denied media reports suggesting his candidacy in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from Gurdaspur. Using X (previously Twitter), he clarified his commitment to supporting people through his foundation, emphasizing his decision not to venture into politics.

'Contrary to media reports, I'm not contesting elections from Gurdaspur. My passion lies in supporting and helping people in various capacities, and I will continue to do so through my foundation You We Can. Let's continue making a difference together to the best of our abilities,' Yuvraj wrote on X.

Contrary to media reportsm not contesting elections from Gurdaspur My passion lies in supporting and helping people in various capacities and I will continue to do so through my foundation@YOUWECAN Lets continue making a difference together to the best of our abilities Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) March 1, 2024

Some news reports said Yuvraj Singh might run for election with the BJP in Gurdaspur. This comes as Sunny Deol, the current MP, decided not to run again last year amid criticism for not being present in his constituency. The rumors about Yuvraj Singh's candidacy increased after he and his mother, Shabnam Singh, met with Union minister Nitin Gadkari.

At 42, Yuvraj is gearing up for the Legends Cricket Trophy 2024, kicking off on March 8 at Pallekele Stadium in Kandy, Sri Lanka, where he'll be representing NY Superstar Strikers.

His cricket journey reached its latest milestone in October 2022, contributing to India Legends' win in the Road Safety World Series final. Yuvraj's imprint on India's victories in the T20 World Cup 2007 and ODI World Cup 2011 is noteworthy. His iconic feat of six consecutive sixes against Stuart Broad in the inaugural T20 World Cup and the enduring record for the fastest T20I fifty, held for over 16 years, solidify his legacy in the cricketing realm.