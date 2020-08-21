You vs the man she told you not to worry: Peter Handscomb's epic tribute to MS Dhoni

Australian cricketer Peter Handscomb joined the cry of millions of other cricket fans when former Team India skipper MS Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket last week. The veteran wicket-keeper-batsman had shared a video and captioned the post, "Thanks a lot for ur love and support throughout. from 1929 hrs consider me as Retired." The video had the iconic song 'Mai Pal Do Pal Ka Shayar Hu' from Amitabh Bachchan's 'Kabhie Kabhie' playing in the background and in it, Dhoni shared his incredible journey in the Indian side including his run out in the last game against New Zealand in the World Cup 2019 semifinal.

While Dhoni is popular for his finisher role, the wicketkeeper-batsman is also much adored for his lighting hands behind the stumps. Numerous cricketers over the years have fallen to his prey, one of them being Peter Handscomb himself. As a farewell post for Dhoni, Handscomb took to Instagram and dedicated a hilarious post.

"You vs the man she told you not to worry about. Congratulations to @mahi7781 on an amazing international cricket career," Handscomb wrote on Instagram while sharing two photos.

Dhoni was slated to return to the cricket field on March 29 during the IPL's opening match between CSK and Mumbai Indians. However, the tournament will now be played in the UAE from September 19 to November 10.

He will continue to captain CSK in the IPL 2020.