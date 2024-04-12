'You should realize...': Ishan Kishan breaks silence on BCCI contract snub, Ranji Trophy controversy

Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav hit quickfire fifties as MI beat RCB by 7 wickets.

Months after returning to the field, India's star wicketkeeper-batsman Ishan Kishan has regained his form for Mumbai Indians in the current Indian Premier League 2024. Kishan's 69 runs off just 34 balls against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday not only set the stage for Mumbai Indians to chase down 197 runs but also paved the way for Hardik Pandya's team to win the match.

Ishan's innings included seven fours and five sixes. After the game, Ishan spoke to the media about the tough few weeks leading up to the IPL, he was dropped from the Board of Control for Cricket in India's Annual Player Contracts for Team India (Senior Men) for the 2023-24 season. Before the IPL, he was picked for the South Africa series in December 2024 but withdrew, mentioning mental fatigue.

Additionally, he didn't make himself available for international selection in the following months. Despite requests from India's head coach Rahul Dravid and BCCI secretary Jay Shah to play in the Ranji Trophy, Kishan chose to get ready for the IPL alongside his Mumbai Indians captain, Hardik Pandya.

'I was practicing. When I took time off from the game, people were talking a lot. Many things came on social media. But you should also realize that many things are not in the hands of the players,' NDTV quoted Kishan as saying during the press conference.

During the break, Ishan has changed how he thinks about things, especially about handling the difficult times in his career.

'The only thing you can do is utilise the time properly. Also the mindset to think about the previous Ishan Kishan, I would never leave a delivery in the first two overs even if they are bowling well. With time I have learnt that even 20 overs is a big game, you can take your time and you can go ahead. Even though we have lost matches, we want to work together as a team. Changes have come like even if I am not performing and if I know someone else is not performing, I talk to them. I want to know what they are thinking. So these are things which helped me in the break,' he further added.