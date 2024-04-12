Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

RR vs PBKS IPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings

Meet actress with 63 films in 5 languages, top heroes don't work with her 'out of fear', grossed Rs 1350 crore last year

Erode Tamil Nadu Lok Sabha Election 2024: Check polling date, candidates list, past election results

Mizoram Lok Sabha constituency election 2024: Know polling date, candidates and more

'You should realize...': Ishan Kishan breaks silence on BCCI contract snub, Ranji Trophy controversy

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

RR vs PBKS IPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings

Meet actress with 63 films in 5 languages, top heroes don't work with her 'out of fear', grossed Rs 1350 crore last year

Erode Tamil Nadu Lok Sabha Election 2024: Check polling date, candidates list, past election results

Batters with most sixes in IPL 2024

Heat-tolerant indoor greens

9 star kids who became highest-paid Bollywood actors

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

From Bade Miyan Chote Miyan to Aavesham: Indian movies to watch in theatres this weekend

Streaming This Week: Amar Singh Chamkila, Premalu, Fallout, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Remember Tanvi Hegde? Son Pari's Fruity who has worked with Shahid Kapoor, here's how gorgeous she looks now

Eid 2024: Crescent Moon Sighted In Saudi Arabia, Dubai, UAE, Qatar, Eid In India On...

Arvind Kejriwal Arrest: Delhi CM Goes To Supreme Court Amid Setback From HC | Liquor Policy Case

Sandeshkhali Row: Calcutta HC Orders Court-Monitored CBI Probe Into Sexual Assault Case | Bengal

Meet actress with 63 films in 5 languages, top heroes don't work with her 'out of fear', grossed Rs 1350 crore last year

Bollywood's richest family is worth Rs 10000 crore, richer than SRK-Salman-Aamir combined; not Chopras, Kapoors, Johars

Nora Fatehi claims most Bollywood couples get married to stay relevant: 'People use their wives, husbands for...'

HomeCricket

Cricket

'You should realize...': Ishan Kishan breaks silence on BCCI contract snub, Ranji Trophy controversy

Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav hit quickfire fifties as MI beat RCB by 7 wickets.

Latest News

Aditya Bhatia

Updated : Apr 12, 2024, 03:38 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Months after returning to the field, India's star wicketkeeper-batsman Ishan Kishan has regained his form for Mumbai Indians in the current Indian Premier League 2024. Kishan's 69 runs off just 34 balls against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday not only set the stage for Mumbai Indians to chase down 197 runs but also paved the way for Hardik Pandya's team to win the match.

Ishan's innings included seven fours and five sixes. After the game, Ishan spoke to the media about the tough few weeks leading up to the IPL, he was dropped from the Board of Control for Cricket in India's Annual Player Contracts for Team India (Senior Men) for the 2023-24 season. Before the IPL, he was picked for the South Africa series in December 2024 but withdrew, mentioning mental fatigue.

Additionally, he didn't make himself available for international selection in the following months. Despite requests from India's head coach Rahul Dravid and BCCI secretary Jay Shah to play in the Ranji Trophy, Kishan chose to get ready for the IPL alongside his Mumbai Indians captain, Hardik Pandya.

'I was practicing. When I took time off from the game, people were talking a lot. Many things came on social media. But you should also realize that many things are not in the hands of the players,' NDTV quoted Kishan as saying during the press conference.

During the break, Ishan has changed how he thinks about things, especially about handling the difficult times in his career.

'The only thing you can do is utilise the time properly. Also the mindset to think about the previous Ishan Kishan, I would never leave a delivery in the first two overs even if they are bowling well. With time I have learnt that even 20 overs is a big game, you can take your time and you can go ahead. Even though we have lost matches, we want to work together as a team. Changes have come like even if I am not performing and if I know someone else is not performing, I talk to them. I want to know what they are thinking. So these are things which helped me in the break,' he further added.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Bollywood's richest family is worth Rs 10000 crore, richer than SRK-Salman-Aamir combined; not Chopras, Kapoors, Johars

Patanjali misleading ads case: SC refuses to accept apology offered by Ramdev and Balkrishna, warns them of…

Jr NTR protects director Trivikram from fan mob, escorts him to car, netizens laud his gesture: 'Annaya for life'- Watch

Mizoram Lok Sabha constituency election 2024: Know polling date, candidates and more

Meet man, IIT Kanpur graduate who went to US, then became a monk at 30 due to..

MORE

MOST VIEWED

From Bade Miyan Chote Miyan to Aavesham: Indian movies to watch in theatres this weekend

Streaming This Week: Amar Singh Chamkila, Premalu, Fallout, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Remember Tanvi Hegde? Son Pari's Fruity who has worked with Shahid Kapoor, here's how gorgeous she looks now

Remember Kinshuk Vaidya? Shaka Laka Boom Boom star, who worked with Ajay Devgn; here’s how dashing he looks now

Remember Jhanak Shukla? Karishma Kaa Karishma star, who has worked with Shah Rukh Khan, here's how she looks now

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

MORE
Advertisement