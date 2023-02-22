‘You have called me an agenda peddler’ Venkatesh gets brutal with Akash Chopra on Twitter

File photo

The ongoing Twitter banter between former Indian cricketers, Akash Chopra and Venkatesh Prasad over KL Rahul’s poor form in the ongoing Border Gavaskar Trophy continued on Tuesday (February 21) too.



Akash Chopra has backed out-of-form batter Rahul through his tweets in which he highlighted KL Rahul’s stats in the SENA countries. According to Akash Chopra, the India opener has better records than many in Test cricket in SENA countries that speaks of his abilities and skills to score runs in difficult situations.



Whereas, Indian former fast bowler Venkatesh Prasad had criticised Rahul after he was chosen for the Indian squad for the upcoming two Test matches against Australia even after his bad performance in both Tests against Australia in the Border Gavaskar Trophy. Rahul has scored 20, 17 and 1 in his last three innings and has not surpassed the score of 23 in his last 10 Test innings.



In a recent tweet, Akash Chopra asked Venketesh Prasad to come on a live video chat and share the difference of opinions.



“Venky bhai, msgs are getting lost in translation. You here. Me on YT. I invite you to come on a Video Chat…we can do it Live. Difference on opinions is nice…let's do it properly. I’ll not have any sponsors on it & nobody will make money out of it. Up for it? You have my number”, he tweeted.

Venkatesh, on the other hand, denied the commentator’s request and said that he doesn't want to engage further with him, “No Aakash, nothing is lost in translation. In your 12 minute video you have called me as an agenda peddler because it didn’t suit your narrative. It is crystal clear. And I have made my points very clear in this Twitter thread. Don’t wish to engage with you further on this”

India vs Australia 3rd test is scheduled to start from March 1 in Indore.