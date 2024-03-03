Twitter
WTC Standings 2023-25: Team India make big jump after Australia win over New Zealand in 1st Test, move up to…

The fifth and last Test between India and England is scheduled to begin on Thursday, March 7, in Dharamshala.

Latest News

Aditya Bhatia

Updated : Mar 03, 2024, 09:55 AM IST

India claimed the top spot in the World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-2025 points table after Australia secured a convincing victory over New Zealand in the first Test on March 3. Australia, led by Cameron Green, scored 383 runs in their opening innings, with Matt Henry taking five wickets for New Zealand.

New Zealand struggled, managing only 179 runs. In the second innings, Australia added 164 runs, and Nathan Lyon's contribution of 41 runs was noteworthy. Todd Phillips impressed for New Zealand, securing five wickets for 45 runs.

Chasing a target of 369 runs, New Zealand could only muster 196 runs on the fourth day, resulting in Australia's 172-run victory. Nathan Lyon emerged as Australia's key player, taking a total of 10 wickets across both innings. His remarkable performance, with 6 wickets for 65 runs in the first and 4 for 43 runs in the second innings, marked the first instance since 2006 of a spinner achieving a 10-wicket haul in New Zealand.

To maintain their position at the top of the WTC Points Table, Team India needs to defeat England in the fifth and final Test in Dharamsala, starting from March 7. However, if the Test ends in a draw or an England win, it could open the door for Australia and New Zealand to potentially surpass India in the WTC 2023-25 standings.

The second Test between New Zealand and Australia is scheduled to begin on Friday, March 8, in Christchurch.

