WTC final: Virat Kohli 'went on his knees' to do THIS for wife Anushka Sharma

Team India skipper Virat Kohli and the other cricketers are currently undergoing quarantine at the hotel at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton. After they were allowed to travel with families, skipper Kohli has been able to spend the time in the bio-bubble with wife and actor Anushka Sharma and daughter Vamika.

Anushka recently uploaded a picture of herself on the balcony of the Hilton hotel from where the Southampton ground was visible, where both men's and women's team are currently serving quarantines. Anushka captioned the post poking fun at her husband saying, "Don’t bring work home isn’t going to be applicable for Virat for sometime. #QuarantineAtTheStadium.”

The post went viral very soon and the fans were wondering who really clicked the picture. Not just fans the women's cricket team all-rounder Harleen Deol also had fun and also revealed who clicked the picture.

Harleen commented on the post saying, "hahaha I could see the photographer getting on knees for this click. Full dedication I must say," suggesting skipper Virat Kohli went down on his knees to click Anushka's picture.

Team India is currently serving 5-day mandatory quarantine before they start training ahead of the World Test Championship (WTC) final at the very same ground and the women's team will travel to Bristol for their one-off Test against England.