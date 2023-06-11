WTC final: Steve Smith takes sensational catch to dismiss Virat Kohli - Watch

Image Source: Twitter @BCCI

In a stunning turn of events, Indian cricket star Virat Kohli was dismissed due to an incredible catch by Australia's Steven Smith off the bowling of Scott Boland. As Team India began Day 5 of the World Test Championship title match, they were 280 runs away from victory and appeared to be off to a solid start.

However, in the 47th over, Australia called for a Decision Review System (DRS) as Boland's delivery narrowly missed Kohli's outside edge. On the very next delivery, Boland's ball took the required edge and Steve Smith made a difficult catch to dismiss Kohli. Boland then struck again on the fifth ball of the over, dismissing Ravindra Jadeja in a similar manner.

Watch:

This turn of events was a major setback for Team India, who had been hoping to mount a successful chase towards the World Test Championship title. Despite their solid start, the loss of Kohli and Jadeja put a significant dent in their plans.