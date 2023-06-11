Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket
topStoriesenglish

WTC final: Steve Smith takes sensational catch to dismiss Virat Kohli - Watch

This turn of events was a major setback for Team India, who had been hoping to mount a successful chase towards the World Test Championship title.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 11, 2023, 04:54 PM IST

WTC final: Steve Smith takes sensational catch to dismiss Virat Kohli - Watch
Image Source: Twitter @BCCI

In a stunning turn of events, Indian cricket star Virat Kohli was dismissed due to an incredible catch by Australia's Steven Smith off the bowling of Scott Boland. As Team India began Day 5 of the World Test Championship title match, they were 280 runs away from victory and appeared to be off to a solid start.

However, in the 47th over, Australia called for a Decision Review System (DRS) as Boland's delivery narrowly missed Kohli's outside edge. On the very next delivery, Boland's ball took the required edge and Steve Smith made a difficult catch to dismiss Kohli. Boland then struck again on the fifth ball of the over, dismissing Ravindra Jadeja in a similar manner.

Watch:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ICC (@icc)

This turn of events was a major setback for Team India, who had been hoping to mount a successful chase towards the World Test Championship title. Despite their solid start, the loss of Kohli and Jadeja put a significant dent in their plans.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Meet Shilpi Kulshrestha, VP at Byju's and popular model and influencer, whose videos get millions of views on Instagram
Weight Loss: 5 shakes to keep you hydrated and lose those extra kilos
Sexaholic star Shama Sikander scorches the internet with hot photoshoot in low-cut black monokini
Samantha Ruth Prabhu celebrates with team Citadel India, Varun Dhawan, Raj and DK; shares photo dump of week
IRCTC Tour Package: Discover beauty of Ooty on a budget, check price details
Speed Reads
More
First-image
TN +2 Supplementary Exam 2023 dates released at at dge.tn.gov.in, how to download Timetable for 1st, 2nd year
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.