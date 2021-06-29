WTC final: Kyle Jamieson reveals why he hid himself in bathroom during run-chase against India

New Zealand star pacer, Kyle Jamieson, who was the Player of the Match for his figures of 7/61 in the World Test Championship (WTC) final against India, had himself a 'nerve-racking' experience on the reserve day pf the match when his side was chasing the target of 139 runs to be the firs-ever Test champions.

The Kiwis eventually won the title after they chased down the target pretty comfortably in the end by eight wickets owing to an unbeaten 96-run partnership between skipper Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor - two of their most experienced Test batsmen.

While the New Zealand changeroom may be calm, the 6'8'' pacer certainly wasn't as he hid himself in the bathroom to cut the noise of the Indian fans present in the stands at the Ages Bowl in Southampton.

In a conversation with Country Sport Breakfast on Gold AM, Jamieson said that seeing his team chase the runs in the final session of the game was the toughest period of cricket in his life in terms of watching.

"It was probably the toughest period of cricket I've been a part of, in terms of watching. We were sitting inside and actually watching on TV. There was a bit of a delay but it seemed like every ball the Indian crowd was up and about and I was like 'jeez it's a wicket' or something like that, but it turned out it was just a block or a single."

Also read Will Cheteshwar Pujara be benched for the England series after poor WTC Final performance? Read here

"It was pretty tough to watch. I actually tried to at times to go to the bathroom where there was no noise to just get away from it for a while because it was quite nerve-racking. But it was nice to have Kane and Ross out there, two of our greatest ever batters really to calm the nerves and finish the job the way they did," he added.

It was not long before he left his teammates and joined his County side, Surrey, for the T20 Blast and the rest of the season.