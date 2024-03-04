WPL 2024, RCB-W vs UPW: Smriti Mandhana, Ellyse Perry shine as Royal Challengers Bangalore beat UP Warriorz by 23 runs

Royal Challengers Bangalore finished their home leg with a win against UP Warriorz. In a high-scoring affair, RCB beat UP Warriorz by 23 runs.

Royal Challengers Bangalore concluded their home matches on a high note, securing a 23-run victory over UP Warriorz in their rematch. RCB's initial win by a slim 2-run margin was overshadowed by their dominant performance on Monday, March 4.

Key players Smriti Mandhana and Ellyse Perry played pivotal roles, amassing a formidable 96-run partnership in the first innings. Setting a target of 199 runs against Alyssa Healy's team, RCB showcased solid bowling, overcoming an early onslaught to secure the win.

UP Warriorz made a promising start in their pursuit of 199 runs, maintaining a competitive run rate during powerplay overs. Alyssa Healy and Kiran Navgire formed a strong opening partnership, but the momentum shifted when Chamari Athapaththu faced controversy with a DRS decision in the 7th over. This incident marked a turning point, leading to UP's downfall and eventual loss.

Bowlers Asha Sobhana (2/29) stood out for RCB, complemented by two wickets each from Sophie Devine and Georgia Wareham, despite being on the expensive side.

RCB's batting assault in the first innings was spearheaded by a strategic change in their opening combination. Sabbhineni Meghana's aggressive start, contributing 28 off 21, set the tone for a relentless attack by Smriti Mandhana and Ellyse Perry, accumulating 95 runs off 64 balls.

Mandhana dominated with an elegant 59 off 38 balls, while Perry secured her first fifty of the season with 58 runs off 37 balls. The UP bowlers struggled to find their rhythm, with Rajeshwari Gayakwad being the most expensive, conceding 43 runs in 3 overs.

This triumph was crucial for RCB, breaking their two-match losing streak and propelling them from fourth to third place with 6 points from 5 matches. Their next challenge awaits against Gujarat Giants on March 6 in New Delhi.