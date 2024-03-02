Twitter
WPL 2024: Pooja Vastrakar, Amelia Kerr shine as Mumbai Indians beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 7 wickets

The Mumbai bowlers laid the foundation for success with their disciplined bowling, limiting RCB to a mere 131 runs in the first innings.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Mar 02, 2024, 10:44 PM IST

The Mumbai Indians delivered a commanding performance to secure a victory in the Women's Premier League 2024 on Saturday, March 2nd. MI triumphed over the Royal Challengers Bangalore by 7 wickets in their fourth group stage match of the season.

The Mumbai bowlers laid the foundation for success with their disciplined bowling, limiting RCB to a mere 131 runs in the first innings. However, it was the MI batters who truly shone, delivering a powerful and demoralizing blow to RCB. MI chased down the target of 132 runs in just 15.1 overs, led by an explosive start from Yastika Bhatia (31 off 15) and Hayley Matthews (26 off 21).

Despite the absence of captain Harmanpreet Kaur, the Mumbai Indians remained composed under the guidance of English international Nat Sciver-Brunt, who led the team flawlessly throughout the game.

The defeat marks a significant setback for RCB, who have now suffered consecutive losses in the WPL 2024. In their previous match, RCB fell short of a daunting target of 195 runs against the Delhi Capitals, and in this game, they struggled in both batting and bowling departments.

