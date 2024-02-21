WPL 2024 opening ceremony: List of Bollywood celebs to perform, live streaming and other details

WPL 2024 kicks off on 23 February in Bengaluru with Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals competing. The opening ceremony is set to be a star-studded event.

The fusion of Bollywood and cricket takes center stage as the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 prepares for its grand opening ceremony headlined by Kartik Aaryan and Sidharth Malhotra, the event promises a dazzling spectacle, ushering in another season of cricketing prowess and entertainment. The confirmed list of performers includes Varun Dhawan and Tiger Shroff, ensuring a glamorous evening under the Bengaluru skies.

Recalling the charm of the previous edition with Kiara Advani's mesmerizing performance, WPL 2023 set the bar high with Bollywood luminaries like Kriti Sanon and singer AP Dhillon. With Kartik and Sidharth taking the stage, expectations soar for an even more spectacular WPL 2024 opening ceremony.

As excitement peaks for the inaugural clash between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals, WPL 2024 anticipates a riveting season. The battle between these cricketing giants promises a grand kickoff, setting the stage for sporting excellence throughout the tournament.

Delhi Capitals eye redemption:

For Delhi Capitals, WPL 2024 is a chance at redemption. Led by the formidable Meg Lanning, the team aims to erase last year's runner-up finish and secure the coveted title. With Lanning's leadership and a talented squad, the Capitals are ready to make a strong statement.

Live streaming details:

Fans can catch the WPL 2024 opening ceremony live on Sports18 and Sports18 Khel channels. Additionally, the event can be streamed in real-time on the Jio Cinema app and website, ensuring everyone witnesses the glitz and glamour of this star-studded affair.

Teams:

Delhi Capitals:

Alice Capsey, Arundhati Reddy, Jemimah Rodrigues, Jess Jonassen, Laura Harris, Marizanne Kapp, Meg Lanning, Minnu Mani, Poonam Yadav, Radha Yadav, Shefali Verma, Shikha Pandey, Sneha Deepthi, Taniya Bhatia, Titas Sadhu, Annabel Sutherland*, Aparna Mondal, Ashwani Kumari.

Gujarat Giants:

Ashleigh Gardner, Beth Mooney, Dayalan Hemalatha, Harleen Deol, Laura Wolvaardt, Shabnam Shakil, Sneh Rana, Tanuja Kanwar, Phoebe Litchfield, Meghna Singh, Trisha Poojitha, Sayali Satghare, Priya Mishra, Lauren Cheatle, Kathryn Bryce, Mannat Kashyap, Veda Krishnamurthy, Tarannum Pathan

Mumbai Indians:

Amanjot Kaur, Amelia Kerr, Chloe Tryon, Harmanpreet Kaur, Hayley Matthews, Humaira Kazi, Issy Wong, Jintimani Kalita, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Pooja Vastrakar, Priyanka Bala, Saika Ishaque, Yastika Bhatia, Shabnim Ismail, S Sajana, Amandeep Kaur, Fatima Jaffer, Keerthana Balakrishnan

Royal Challengers Bangalore:

Asha Shobana, Disha Kasat, Ellyse Perry, Heather Knight (withdrawn), Indrani Roy, Shraddha Pokarkar, Renuka Singh, Richa Ghosh, Shreyanka Patil, Smriti Mandhana, Sophie Devine, Georgia Wareham, Kate Cross, Ekta Bisht, Shubha Satheesh, S Meghana, Simran Bahadur, Sophie Molineux

UP Warriorz:

Alyssa Healy, Anjali Sarvani, Deepti Sharma, Grace Harris, Kiran Navgire, Lauren Bell (withdrawn, replaced by Chamari Athapaththu), Laxmi Yadav, Parshavi Chopra, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Soppadhandi Yashasri, Shweta Sehrawat, Sophie Ecclestone, Tahlia McGrath, Danni Wyatt, Vrinda Dinesh, Poonam Khemnar, Saima Thakor, Gouher Sultana