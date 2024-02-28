WPL 2024, MI vs UPW: Kiran Navgire, Grace Harris star as UP Warriorz beat Mumbai Indians by 7 wickets

The UP Warriorz achieved a remarkable victory by defeating the defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) by 7 wickets in Match No.6 of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2024 on Wednesday, February 28 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore.

Vrinda Dinesh, who had struggled in previous matches against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Delhi Capitals (DC), unfortunately injured her shoulder while fielding and was unable to bat. In her absence, the Warriorz selected Kiran Navgire as Alyssa Healy’s opening partner, a decision that proved to be a stroke of genius.

Navgire led the Warriorz to a strong start in their run-chase by scoring 61 runs in the powerplay. Her aggressive play brought the required run-rate down to 7.21 while chasing a total of 162. Navgire reached her half-century in just 25 balls and continued to score 57 runs off 31 deliveries, including 6 fours and 4 sixes.

Healy, who struggled in the first two matches, contributed 33 runs off 29 balls and partnered with Navgire to put on 94 runs for the opening wicket in 9.1 overs.

Despite the impressive start, the Warriorz faced a setback when they lost Navgire, Healy, and Tahlia McGrath in less than 2 overs. Issy Wong, who replaced Shabnim Ismail in the playing XI, dismissed McGrath and Healy, causing some concern for the Warriorz.

However, Grace Harris and Deepti Sharma's unbeaten 65-run partnership ensured the Warriorz secured victory with 21 balls to spare.

