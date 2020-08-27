World Test Championship: England quickly catching up with Australia after series against Pakistan

England celebrated their second series victory of the pandemic-disrupted summer after the third Test in Southampton ends in a draw.

England won three-match series 1-0 against Pakistan and the highlight of the final clash was James Anderson became the first fast bowler in history to take 600 Test wickets. He had dismissed Pakistan skipper Azhar Ali to achieve the milestone.

Anderson joins retired spinners Muttiah Muralitharan, Shane Warne and Anil Kumble in the “600 club” in tests

With the series victory, England have played 15 matches and earned 292 points as they sit on the third spot in the World Test Championship table.

Pakistan, on the other hand, earned 166 points and are fifth on the table behind New Zealand. The World Test Championship points table is still led by India, who have lost only two and won seven of the nine matches they have played so far. With 360 points India rule the table followed by Australia at 296 points.

Position Team Matches Won Lost Drawn Points 1 India 9 7 2 0 360 2 Australia 10 7 2 1 296 3 England 15 8 4 3 292 4 New Zealand 7 3 4 1 180 5 Pakistan 8 2 3 3 166 6 Sri Lanka 4 1 2 1 80 7 West Indies 5 1 4 0 40 8 South Africa 7 1 6 0 24 9 Bangladesh 3 0 3 0 0

Points in the WTC are evenly distributed over the number of matches in a series (two to five), the points varying from 60 for each match of a two-Test series to 24 for each match of a five-Test series.

The ICC World Test Championship has been introduced to add context to the longest format of the game with nine teams featuring in matches which were decided by the Member countries as per their bilateral agreements. Bangladesh and Pakistan are the other teams in the championship.

The top two teams at the end of the league will advance to the final, which will be played in the UK in June 2021 with the winners crowned the World Test Champions.