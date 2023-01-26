Search icon
'World No1 all-rounder': Fans react as Ravindra Jadeja bags seven wickets against Tamil Nadu in Ranji Trophy

Jadeja who was out of action before the Asia Cup due to a knee injury has started playing against Tamil Nadu in Ranji Cricket.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 26, 2023, 06:08 PM IST

Ravindra Jadeja in action during Ranji Trophy match vs Tamil Nadu

Ravindra Jadeja's remarkable bowling performance on Thursday saw him take seven wickets for just 53 runs, helping to restrict Tamil Nadu to 133 in the second innings and set Saurashtra a target of 266 runs at the iconic M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

After a five-month injury hiatus, Ravindra Jadeja made a triumphant return to the pitch, bowling an impressive 12-over spell and claiming six of his seven wickets on a spin-friendly surface. He had ended the first innings with 1/48.

Jadeja also made a notable contribution with the bat, scoring 15 runs with three boundaries before he was caught leg-before by Baba Aparajith. His return to the game was a resounding success, and he proved that he is still a force to be reckoned with.

Cricket enthusiasts began to laud the all-rounder following his impressive bowling display against Tamil Nadu.

Check out the reactions here:

Jadeja, a member of the Indian squad for the first two Tests of the Border Gavaskar Trophy, was drafted into the Saurashtra team to assess his match fitness prior to India's tour of Australia. The opening Test commences on February 9th in Nagpur, setting the stage for an exciting series.

India’s Test squad for the first two Tests against Australia: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), R. Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Suryakumar Yadav.

