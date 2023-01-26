'World No1 all-rounder': Fans react as Ravindra Jadeja bags seven wickets against Tamil Nadu in Ranji Trophy

Ravindra Jadeja in action during Ranji Trophy match vs Tamil Nadu

Ravindra Jadeja's remarkable bowling performance on Thursday saw him take seven wickets for just 53 runs, helping to restrict Tamil Nadu to 133 in the second innings and set Saurashtra a target of 266 runs at the iconic M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

After a five-month injury hiatus, Ravindra Jadeja made a triumphant return to the pitch, bowling an impressive 12-over spell and claiming six of his seven wickets on a spin-friendly surface. He had ended the first innings with 1/48.

Jadeja also made a notable contribution with the bat, scoring 15 runs with three boundaries before he was caught leg-before by Baba Aparajith. His return to the game was a resounding success, and he proved that he is still a force to be reckoned with.

Cricket enthusiasts began to laud the all-rounder following his impressive bowling display against Tamil Nadu.

Check out the reactions here:

Ravindra #jadeja takes 7/53 in the second innings against TN!

comeback #RanjiTrophy — Srivatsa R (@srivatsa224) January 26, 2023

Captain @imjadeja Leading from Front



What a Brilliant Bowling spell from our world No : 1 Allrounder



As a Hard core Devotee of Sir Jaddu it's really feels pretty amazing to see him back in field after 140+ days .



Well Played RockStar...keep shining pic.twitter.com/oPKPiD0NEq — justt. Sathvi08//Hbd Arnav // (@Sathvika08_) January 26, 2023

Saurastra Conceded 132 Runs In the First Innings Lead Then Jadeja Showed His Class Taking 7/53 In the 2nd Innings.



Good News For Indian Cricket, The MVP Is Back!! — Krish Sheth (@krishsheth2006) January 26, 2023

I still feel as there is no rishabh pant

Jaddu will be the key for us with both bat and ball.

No1 test allrounder for a reason. — Dhruviii (@Dhruviiiii_10) January 26, 2023

Jadeja, a member of the Indian squad for the first two Tests of the Border Gavaskar Trophy, was drafted into the Saurashtra team to assess his match fitness prior to India's tour of Australia. The opening Test commences on February 9th in Nagpur, setting the stage for an exciting series.

India’s Test squad for the first two Tests against Australia: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), R. Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Suryakumar Yadav.

