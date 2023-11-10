World Cup 2023: Sri Lanka Cricket suspended by ICC board with immediate effect, check details

The ICC Board will determine the terms of the suspension at a later date.

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has been suspended by the ICC board with immediate effect. The decision was taken by the ICC in response to what it believed was extensive government interference in SLC administration, leading to the dissolution of the country's cricket board.

"The ICC Board met today and determined that Sri Lanka Cricket is in serious breach of its obligations as a Member, in particular, the requirement to manage its affairs autonomously and ensure that there is no government interference in the governance, regulation and/or administration of cricket in Sri Lanka," the ICC said in a statement. "

