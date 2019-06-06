World Cup 2019: Sachin Tendulkar makes BIG prediction for West Indies

Sachin Tendulkar is currently in England as part of the official commentary team for the ICC World Cup 2019. The 'Master Blaster' of the cricketing world today expressed his views about the current West Indies team and predicted their tournament future after their magnificent early bowling display against Australia. According to Sachin, the current Windies side is very very strong and have a great chance of making it into the final four of this year's tournament. Against Australia, the WI bowlers used the short-pitch deliveries aggressively and if they continue this form, they will definitely earn a deserved spot in the semifinals.

Meanwhile, West Indies skipper Jason Holder won the toss and elected to field first against Australia in the World Cup match on Thursday. After a very shaky start and losing 5 early wickets, Smith, Coulter-Nile and Carey's important knocks helped Australia reach 288/10 after 49 overs. The Windies were very lethal with the ball as Oshane Thomas, Jason Holder, Andre Russell and Sheldon Cottrell did wonder with the ball, giving no time to the Aussie batsmen to settle in.