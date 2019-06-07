World Cup 2019: Pakistan vs Sri Lanka officially called off

Bristol washout gives Pakistan and Sri Lanka one point each.

The match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 at Bristol’s County Ground has been called off due to heavy rainfall. The decision was taken by the match officials at 13:45 local time as both sides we awarded one point each.

This was Pakistan and Sri Lanka's third match of this year's tournament, with both sides having one win and a loss under their belt.

Since the morning Bristol received a lot of rainfall, followed by continuous drizzling till the afternoon. The scheduled toss in the morning got delayed as the ground staff worked their socks off all day to try and ensure a game was possible but their efforts went in vain. The toss never happened and the game got canceled.

Despite the bad weather, fans of both nations still made over to the ground in hopes of seeing the game happen. An inspection was made later on in the afternoon at around 3:15 PM(local time) and after 30mins, the game was officially called off by the officials as the pitch and the outfield was too wet to play.

ICC did consider hosting a 20 over match between the two nations if the conditions got better but it never happened.