World Cup 2019 Pakistan vs Sri Lanka: Live streaming, preview, teams, time in IST and where to watch on TV

The unpredictable Pakistan team beat hosts England by 14 runs at Trent Bridge on Monday, just three days after crashing to a seven-wicket defeat against the West Indies at the same venue.

As for Sri Lanka, they got a win against Afghanistan after facing a crushing defeat against New Zealand in the first encounter.

The two Asian sides will be eyeing a win to climb further up in the points table and gain the much-needed momentum ahead of the upcoming games.

Squads:

Pakistan: Sarfaraz Ahmed (c, wk), Asif Ali, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Amir, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Hasnain, Imam-ul-Haq, Shadab Khan, Shoaib Malik, Wahab Riaz, Haris Sohail, Imad Wasim, Fakhar Zaman

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Avishka Fernando, Suranga Lakmal, Lasith Malinga, Angelo Mathews, Jeevan Mendis, Kusal Mendis (wk), Kusal Perera (wk), Thisara Perera, Nuwan Pradeep, Dhananjaya de Silva, Milinda Siriwardana, Lahiru Thirimanne, Isuru Udana, Jeffrey Vandersay.

PAK vs SL Probable Playing 11:

Pakistan (PAK) Playing 11 (Probable): Sarfaraz Ahmed (c), Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Hafeez, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Haris Sohail, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Amir, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Hasnain

Sri Lanka (SL) Playing 11 (Probable): Dimuth Karunaratne (C), Dhananjaya de Silva, Avishka Fernando, Suranga Lakmal, Lasith Malinga, Angelo Mathews, Jeevan Mendis, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Thisara Perera, Nuwan Pradeep, Milinda Siriwardana, Lahiru Thirimanne, Isuru Udana and Jeffrey Vandersay.

Here’s a look at when and where to watch the World Cup 2019 Pakistan vs Sri Lanka match:

Where and when is the World Cup 2019 Pakistan vs Sri Lanka match being played?

The World Cup 2019 Pakistan vs Sri Lanka match will be played on June 7, 2019, at Bristol County Ground.

What time does the World Cup 2019 Pakistan vs Sri Lanka match begin?

The World Cup 2019 S Pakistan vs Sri Lanka match will begin at 3:00 PM IST.

Where to watch World Cup 2019 Pakistan vs Sri Lanka match live (TV channels)?

The World Cup 2019 Pakistan vs Sri Lanka match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network.

How and where to watch online World Cup 2019 Pakistan vs Sri Lanka match live streaming?

The live streaming of the World Cup 2019 Pakistan vs Sri Lanka match will be available on Hotstar.